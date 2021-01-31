After his entertaining debut on the new Marvel series WandaVision, many fans want to see Randall Park leading his own Disney+ series as Jimmy Woo with Darcy Lewis as his partner. Originally, Park debuted in the MCU as the character in the 2018 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp. He recently reprised the role for WandaVision with Jimmy investigating a strange missing persons case, working with Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) in an attempt to solve the bizarre mystery.

Park's appearance on WandaVision has led to calls on socia media for Jimmy Woo to get his own series in the style of The X-Files with a Marvel touch. Actor and filmmaker Stephen Ford, who appeared in the Teen Wolf TV series, got the new movement started by tweeting his idea for a new series set in the MCU following Jimmy Woo looking into bizarre superhero-related phenomena.

"Hear me out: An entire Disney+ show about Jimmy Woo just working weird cases in the MCU. Like a fun X-Files. Make it happen," Ford pitched on Twitter, and it wasn't long before the tweet started to go viral. With the concept making traction, Marvel's Runaways writer Warren Hsu Leonard even jumped in with an offer to write the series for free if it helps get the show made.

I will write this for free — Warren Hsu Leonard (@whsuleonard) January 31, 2021

Even better is that there's already a blueprint for this kind of story. Marvel Comics have already starred the character in the comic book series Agents of Atlas, which follows a team of superheroes led by Jimmy Woo. A lot of comic readers are pointing on on Twitter that Agents of Atlas would make for a great new series, with one fan responding, "Can we please, for the love of God, get this fast tracked? I need more Jimmy Woo."

Can we please, for the love of God, get this fast tracked? I need more Jimmy Woo. — El Rey Slotho (@SlothenKing) January 30, 2021

The issue with using Agents of Atlas as inspiration is that the series would feel more like X-Men and less like The X-Files. Other fans would rather see the Jimmy Woo series as more of a mystery series with two agents investigating strange cases, such as one fan who tweets, "Agent Woo with Dr. Lewis as his partner? Sign me the F*** up."

Agent Woo with Dr. Lewis as his partner? Sign me the fuck up.@MarvelStudios@Marvel



Please do this. A full on comedy/mystery. — Weldon the Whimsical (@GLAJake) January 30, 2021

One fan agrees with having Kat Dennings co-star as Dr. Lewis with the pair essentially serving as Marvel's Mulder and Scully. The tweet reads, "With Darcy. Woo and Darcy are tasked to head an X-Files type division. All the low key stuff SWORD shouldn't waste time on. Of course the cases can seem small but open huge Marvel cans of worms! Werewolf by Night! Random weird aliens like the Popupian! Howard the Duck!"

With Darcy. Woo and Darcy are tasked to head an X-Files type division. All the low key stuff SWORD shouldt waste time on.

Of course the cases can seem small but open huge Marvel cans of worms!

Werewolf by Night!

Random weird aliens like the Popupian!

Howard the Duck! — Na'a (@NaaMurad) January 31, 2021

"Only if they pair him with her (Kat Dennings- Darcy Lewis)," another fan adds, including a photo of Dennings.

only if they pair him with her (Kat Dennings- Darcy Lewis) pic.twitter.com/0O0sMXPU29 — Erick Flores Moraga (@FloresMoraga) January 31, 2021

Another Marvel fans sees all kinds of other creative possibilities for odd characters from the comics for Woo to meet in his own hypothetical series, from Man-Thing, Frog-Man, and Hellcow: Bessie the Vampire Cow to The Orb, Forbrush Man, Mojo, and M.O.D.O.K.

Jimmy Woo meets Man-Thing.

Jimmy Woo chases Frog-Man.

Jimmy Woo tracks down Hellcow: Bessie the Vampire Cow.

Jimmy Woo vs. The Orb.

Jimmy Woo teams up with Forbrush Man.

Jimmy Woo captures by Mojo.

Jimmy Woo fights M.O.D.O.K. — Al Herrera (@al_as_in_al) January 31, 2021

Whether it's Agents of Atlas or an X-Files type of show following Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis, it seems clear that a Jimmy Woo series would be a hit with Marvel fans. Time will tell if it actually happens. This story originates from Stephen Ford on Twitter.

A Jimmy Woo series has been my back pocket Marvel pitch for years, culminating in this fantastically weird team. pic.twitter.com/NrhmhJYnzg — Will Choy (@thewillchoy) January 30, 2021

You mean Agents of Atlas. There is a comic book that is basically this, and fans have already been asking for Disney+ to make it a series for awhile now. pic.twitter.com/Ciq4klyE2y — Jake Busey Stan Account (@papacap727) January 31, 2021

We gotta have Darcy as his partner or its just not real. pic.twitter.com/9Ghq0XzoUA — estee tabernac (@esteetabernac) January 31, 2021

This is exactly what 2021 needs right now! — Allison Gabriel (@allisonking) January 30, 2021