A new fan-made poster from BossLogic is teasing a WandaVision spinoff starring Randall Park as Jimmy Woo. Imagining a series called S.W.O.R.D. Chronicles, the image shows Jimmy holding a couple of playing cards with his name brandished on the front. Unfortunately, no such series is currently in development at Marvel Studios, but it seems pretty clear that a lot of people would be stoked to see something like this happen. You can take a look at the artwork below.

The BossLogic poster is inspired by a viral Twitter post from actor and filmmaker Stephen Ford. In the original tweet, Ford Pitches "an entire Disney+ show about Jimmy Woo just working weird cases in the MCU," in the spirit of The X-Files. Marvel fans were then quick to suggest Kat Dennings co-star as Darcy Lewis, basically making Jimmy and Darcy the Mulder and Scully of the MCU. Based on their chemistry in WandaVision, this suggestion made the idea even better.

"Uh. Wow. So. We might have actually opened some doors on my Jimmy Woo X-Files idea," Ford wrote in a follow-up tweet, teasing that the series just might happen for real. "I'm spending the weekend writing the pitch. Can't express how much of an underdog I am in this scenario so get too excited but cross your fingers and thanks to everyone who made it possible."

Randall Park and Kat Dennings would also be on board to do a Jimmy Woo and Darcy show if Marvel gives them the call. Both were recently asked about the viral pitch by ComicBook.com, and it seems that they'd be on board if Marvel Studios gave them the call.

"I've heard that and I didn't know that, but I learned that today, and I think that would be amazing! And I would be down, if Kevin Feige wanted that, in a heartbeat, of course I would do it," Park said.

Dennings added, "I have heard rumblings of people saying that, which I will take with a grain of salt, but I mean I'll work with Randall Park any day."

We first saw Park in the role of Jimmy Woo in the 2018 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp. In that movie, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) impressed Jimmy with a sleight of hand card trick, explaining that he had learned magic as a way to keep himself entertained at home. When Park reprised the role in WandaVision, he performed the same card trick, revealing that Jimmy has since learned the secret.

Meanwhile, Dennings has previously appeared as Darcy in 2011's Thor and its 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World. The next installment of the Thor series is currently filming, but it doesn't appear that Darcy will be a part of it, as Dennings explained in a recent interview with IGN.

"Well, I have not gotten a call so I kind of doubt it since they're shooting it right now, so probably not," Dennings said of a possible Thor 4 appearance, though she added, "but anything Marvel ever asks of me the answer's always yes." For now, you can catch Jimmy Woo and Darcy in WandaVision on Disney+. The S.W.O.R.D. Chronicles artwork poster was made by the official @BossLogic on Instagram.