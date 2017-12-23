It's that time of year for Christmas movies and holiday music, so why not mix them together into a mutant hybrid? That's exactly what one YouTuber has done and the results are pitch perfect. That unbeatable Arnold Schwarzenegger performance in Jingle All the Way has been mashed up with Run-DMC's classic "Christmas in Hollis" and it works a lot better than you're probably thinking right now, bringing up memories of the Dr. Demento Show where this song would have definitely been featured around this time of year.

The new mashup is called "Jingle All the Way (Put That Cookie Down) Remix" and it is based off of the now world-famous meme of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Jingle All the Way character in the movie yelling at Phil Hartman over the phone to, "put that cookie down!" The soundbite has been a fan-favorite for over a decade now, but isn't as well-known as some of the actor's other staples including, "it's not a tumor" and "get to the chopper," to name a few. The soundbite is expertly mixed along with some other choice pieces of dialogue from the movie into a new mix that rivals "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer."

Jingle All the Way is a Christmas family movie starring actor Arnold Schwarzenegger as Howard, a workaholic father struggling to appease his family for the holiday season. While running around town to find the perfect Christmas gift for his son, Howard finds out his overly friendly neighbor Ted (Phil Hartman) is hanging out at Howard's home with his wife, eating fresh baked cookies. A funny discussion about cookies quickly ensues and a meme is born. There have been many, many mashups using this soundbite, but none of them have come close to the artistry that is on display in this current mix that was uploaded a few days ago.

As for Run-DMC's track, "Christmas in Hollis," it was recorded in 1987 for the Very Special Christmas album that featured a slew of the big musicians of the day including, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, and U2. The album raised over a million dollars for the Special Olympics and is a Christmas staple. The original track samples Clarence Carter's "Backdoor Santa" as well as "Frosty the Snowman," "Jingle Bells," and "Joy to the World." But this is the first time that we've seen Arnold Schwarzenegger fronting Run-DMC, which is special in its own right.

It's time to add a new Christmas song into the annual rotation that is sure to tickle the funny bone as well as tug on the heartstrings. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Jingle All the Way soundbites mixed with Run-DMC's "Christmas in Hollis" is exactly what the world needs right now, so stop what you're doing and get ready for some mashup genius. You can check out the awesome mashup between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Run DMC's "Christmas in Hollis" below, courtesy of Mark Evans' YouTube channel.