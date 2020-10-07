Gaze in awe at the first poster for the upcoming action fantasy movie, Jiu Jitsu, has now been released to thunderous applause. Starring Nicolas Cage, Alain Moussi, Frank Grillo, Juju Chan, and Tony Jaa, the poster, that looks like a shameless throwback to the 1990s, features its principal cast in various battle-ready poses against a neon-blue background and gives away very little about the movie itself.

It is a bit of a shame that the poster has decided to take such a secretive approach to the wider plot of Jiu Jitsu, as the synopsis reads like every B-movie fan's wet-dream. Every six years, an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters face a fearsome alien invader in a battle for Earth. For thousands of years, the fighters that protect Earth have played by the rules...until now.

When Jake Barnes (Alain Moussi), a celebrated war hero and master Jiu Jitsu fighter, refuses to face Brax, the indomitable leader of the invaders, the future of humanity hangs in the balance. Injured and suffering from severe amnesia, Jake is captured by a military squad unequipped to fight the merciless intruder who has descended upon the planet. After a brutal alien attack on the military squad, Jake is rescued by Wylie (Nicolas Cage), and a team of fellow Jiu Jitsu fighters who must help him recover his memory and regain his strength in order to band together and defeat Brax in an epic battle that will once again determine the fate of mankind. Seriously, Jiu Jitsu should now be sitting comfortably at the tippy top of your "must watch" list.

Director Dimitri Logothetis, who has worked with actor, stuntman, and martial artist Alain Moussi before on 2016's Kickboxer: Vengeance has said previously that Jiu Jitsu is sure to satisfy genre fans. "After we successfully reintroduced the Kickboxer franchise to a new generation of martial arts fans with the sixth and seventh entries in the series, we set out to up the ante with a sci-fi martial arts franchise that could bring the same kind of intensity and longevity to a new arena," Logothetis said of his aspirations for the movie. "Jiu Jitsu is guaranteed to satisfy the millions of martial arts and science fiction lovers across the globe with world class martial artists, stunt men go-to expert Alain Moussi joining superstar Nicolas Cage for some formidable, no holds barred fight sequences set in exotic Burma."

A ridiculously over-the-top Nicolas Cage performance is always a huge cause for excitement, but put it next to the gruff charisma of Frank Grillo along with the martial arts prowess of both Alain Moussi and Tony Jaa and it will be difficult for many to keep themselves from weeping at what is sure to be a delicious slice of action sci-fi cinematic glory.

Jiu Jitsu is based on the comic book of the same name by Logothetis and Jim McGrath. Jiu Jitsu is due for theatrical On Demand and Digital release on November 20, 2020. Expect many Academy awards in its future. This comes to us from Highland Film Group.