Star Wars 9 director J.J. Abrams gave John Boyega a pretty epic going away gift. Production on the last installment of the Skywalker saga recently wrapped and fans are eagerly awaiting the official title along with the first footage. Disney shareholders were treated to some behind-the-scenes footage last week, but not a whole lot was shown from the movie, leading one to believe that we still have some waiting to do. However, Boyega is having a good time waiting for everything to drop after receiving Abrams' awesome gift.

John Boyega posted a story on social media of himself opening a box from Star Wars 9 director J.J. Abrams. The actor excitedly finds a red Stormtrooper helmet, which is decorated to look like the Spider-Man suit. Boyega is a huge fan of the web slinger and is overjoyed as he takes a look at the helmet before excitedly putting it on. It's a pretty thoughtful gift from Abrams and Boyega is more than excited with it.

When John Boyega first pulled the red Stormtrooper helmet out of the box, hardcore fans were probably wondering about the rumored red Stormtroopers from Star Wars 9. It is believed that we will see a new elite form of Stormtrooper who are all dressed in red with some black markings. This new red variation has yet to be officially confirmed at this time, but that could very well be what Boyega's Spider-Man-themed helmet was based on in the first place. As with almost everything going on with Lucasfilm, there is a lot of mystery surrounding Star Wars 9.

The Spider-Man Stormtrooper helmet wasn't the only gift that John Boyega received from J.J. Abrams. The director also gave the actor Poe's jacket from The Force Awakens, which his Finn character wears. Considering that this is the last movie of the new trilogy, Boyega won't be needing that jacket on the set anymore, so it went to a good home instead. Since Boyega received such thoughtful gifts, one has to wonder what the rest of the Star Wars 9 cast and crew received from Abrams.

When production on Star Wars 9 officially wrapped last month, Daisy Ridley gave John Boyega a prop from The Amazing Spider-Man, which the actor was also really excited about. The prop in question is a vial from the Oscorp Industries labs. As for taking on a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Boyega revealed in 2018 that he had spoken to Marvel Studios about something happening in the future. It's unclear at this time which role he spoke to the studio about, but there's no telling how excited Boyega would be if he received that chance to play Spider-Man on the big screen. You can check out the awesome Star Wars 9 wrap gifts below, thanks to John Boyega's Instagram account.

