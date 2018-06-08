J.J. Abrams is getting into the video game business. The director of The Force Awakens and Star Trek has been producing movies and TV shows through his company Bad Robot for some time, but now he's launching a new division strictly aimed at creating new video games. Bad Robot Games will partner with established developers in the industry to create titles for various platforms that will vary greatly in terms of their size and scope. Here's what J.J. Abrams had to say about it.

"I'm a massive games fan, and increasingly envious of the amazing tools developers get to work with, and the worlds they get to play in. Now we are doubling down on our commitment to the space with a unique co-development approach to game making that allows us to focus on what we do best, and hopefully be a meaningful multiplier to our developer partners. Dave's creativity, deep passion and skillful leadership will be incredibly valuable as we harness our partner Tencent's expertise, experience and reach to bring our games to audiences around the world."

Brian Weinstein, who serves as the company's president and COO, made the announcement recently that the entertainment production company has started a strategic relationship with Tencent, the Chinese media giant, to form Bad Robot Games. The partnership will exclusively develop games by J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot, with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment joining the gaming arm as a minority investor. The company will develop everything from small indie titles to massive, large-scale games for mobile, PC and consoles. Aside from the Cloverfield movies, Bad Robot has also been involved in the Mission: Impossible franchise and the most recent run of Star Trek movies. Perhaps it's time we get a good game for Ethan Hunt?

Dave Baronoff, who has spearheaded Bad Robot's games and interactive content creation since 2006, will head up the new division. Baronoff has worked on branded titles spun off from popular Bad Robot franchises such as Cloverfield in the past, as well as the current co-development project Spyjinx, which is being developed with Epic Games, ChAIR and Tencent. Tim Keenan, who created the 2016 indie PC and mobile game Duskers, is also on board the core creative team and will serve as creative director.

At the present time no specific titles have been announced by Bad Robot Games, but the company has a history of being secretive when it comes to its movie projects. There's no reason to think that same strategy won't carry over. Even if we don't know of anything specific (but we can bet a new Cloverfield game is definitely in the cards) the idea of J.J. Abrams tackling video games on a large scale is an exciting one. Movie adaptations of video games often fall short, but sometimes games based on movies can be downright excellent, so there is a lot of potential here. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.