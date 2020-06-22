J.K. Simmons has already shot his next J. Jonah Jameson scenes. The actor revealed the news in a recent interview and now everybody wants to know what movie it's for. Simmons did not elaborate any further on what project he'll appear in next, but many are already hoping that it's Spider-Man 3, even though the production hasn't started up yet. With how far in advance Marvel Studios works, even with Sony involved, it would not be surprising to know that Simmons shot a lot of extra stuff while on the Spider-Man: Far From Home set.

When asked if fans can expect J. Jonah Jameson to return for Spider-Man 3 earlier this year, J.K. Simmons said, "I don't know if I would use the word expect... It's great to have the opportunity, as these things evolve, to be one of the holdovers from the previous version." Now, he has changed his tune a little since the question revolved around returning to the world of Spider-Man. He had this to say.

"Well yeah, [I'll be back as J. Jonah Jameson] that's the short answer. There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far from Home... There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I'm hearing there's a plan for yet another. So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever."

We've already seen Spider-Man teased in Morbius, so there's a good chance that J. Jonah Jameson could also show up there, or even in the upcoming Venom 2. Both movies have been pushed back for next year, so we'll just have to wait and see, but it appears that there is the possibility that J.K. Simmons will be in more than one upcoming Spider-Man projects.

Marvel fans were stunned to see J.K. Simmons back as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Simmons originally played the character in Sam Raimi's take on Spidey, so nobody was expecting to see him return for the new generation of the character. However, he popped up in the perfect way, starting all kinds of drama for Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the process with the help of Mysterio.

While it's unclear which movie J.K. Simmons is referring to at the moment, it's still very exciting to know that he's back and that he really likes playing J. Jonah Jameson. Tom Holland and crew were supposed to begin production on Spider-Man 3 this summer, but the world had other plans. For now, it is believed that he will partner back up with Mark Wahlberg to finish the long-awaited Uncharted movie and then head back into the world of Peter Parker. Everything seems to be up in the air at the moment. You can watch the interview with Simmons above, thanks to the SiriusXM YouTube channel.