Zack Snyder's vision for Justice League has finally been restored, thus presenting the film's characters in the way he wanted. But despite the positive reviews it has garnered, many of its characters no longer have a future in the DCEU. While Ben Affleck's Batman will reprise the role one last time in The Flash movie, the character of Commissioner Gordon, played amazingly by J.K. Simmons in Justice League, has been replaced by Jeffrey Wright in Matt Reeves' The Batman. But will Simmons ever reprise his role again in the DCEU, given that he is once again getting the chance to play his famous MCU character, J Jonah Jameson?

While the MCU currently appears to be on the path of introducing the multiverse, thus allowing characters from prior Spider-man films to make an appearance in the MCU, DCEU is yet to embrace the same. Even though currently Warner Bros on a different path entirely where many directors are working with their own version of the DCEU, the continuation of the Snyderverse seems rather unlikely. But Simmons, who is currently awaiting the release of the animated series, Invincible, based on the comic book series of the same name, is hopeful for a future where he can return to the DC universe.

"Listen, I'm willing to look at anything in the future. I'm just glad that Zack finally was able to have his vision realized, and that it's out there and people can see the movie that he had hoped to make originally."

While we too would love to envision a similarly hopeful future, Warner Bros CEO, Ann Sarnoff has, more or less, ended any possibilities of a sequel to Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"I appreciate that they love Zack's work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC," Sarnoff recently shared. "We're just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn't in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We're very happy we've done this, but we're very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now."

"We're always going to listen to our fans, but we are in service of the broadest fanbase and we owe them an integrated, holistic strategy. We are the shepherds of the franchise and hopefully, when the fans see what we've got in store they'll know that DC is in good hands across many different platforms with many different creators. We want different voices in the mix. For certain fans that want singular voices, they may be disappointed, but we would ask them to be patient and see what we've got in store because perhaps the newer voices in the mix will have just as compelling stories to tell. On balance, you of course want to listen to your fans, but we do want to stay true to our vision and our mission for DC and build that out," she added.

But even as Simmons' future as Commissioner Gordon looks rather bleak, we have Spider-man: No Way Home bringing back his J. Jonah Jameson, the irksome (but fan-favorite) editor-in-chief and publisher of the Daily Buggle. We last saw the character in Spider-man: Far Away from Home's mid-credit scene, exposing Spidey's secret identity to the world. But how a character from Sam Raimi's version of the web-slinger ended up in the MCU is still a big mystery. The most plausible answer is that the doorways between different universes have somehow been ripped open and now, they are bleeding into each other. While Simmons couldn't solve this head-scratcher, he confirmed that he will indeed be joining the cast of Spider-man 3

"I never know what I'm allowed to talk about or not, but I'm pretty sure people know that I might be showing up in Spider-Man land again, too," Simmons shared. As even the DCEU is presumably headed for a multiverse-style showdown in the near future, maybe a Commissioner Gordon played by Simmons is also a possibility? The news comes to us via ComicBook.com