The bigwigs at Sony have been saying for a little while that there is a plan to connect the Marvel Cinematic Universe to their own Marvel Universe, and a new piece of information shared by British cinema chain Vue seems to suggest that those connections may well be continuing to appear a little earlier than expected. The chain have listed their synopsis of Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage and it included an interesting piece of casting information that has so far been kept quiet; listing Spider-Man actor J.K. Simmons as one of the ensemble.

It was a little while ago that Sony chief Sanford Panitch claimed that there "is a plan in place to connect the multiple cinematic universes." There have already been whispers about how and when this may come about, and there have been some confirmed crossovers such as Michael Keaton's Vulture, and the arrival of J.K. Simmons, who last appeared as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the character he also played in the Toby Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, is taking it to another level.

"There actually is a plan," Panitch told Variety earlier this summer. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed. The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still to have any kind of trailer released, and it is fair to say that when it arrives the lid is going to be blown right off every kind of YouTube trailer record going, as there have been few trailers awaited with as much fever as that one. With Marvel's Cinematic Universe now entering the multiverse there is a belief that Sony's universe could be about to collide with that of Tom Holland's web-slinger in a big way, but of course, there are also those Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield rumors as well to consider. Oh and then there's Doctor Strange. It all just becomes too much to comprehend and expecting it all to be included in that one movie is just going to lead to disappointment for someone.

Sony's trailer for Morbius revealed that Michael Keaton will be reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming role of The Vulture in that movie, and there is also a rumor that Tom Hardy could well be dropping in too. It is safe to assume that like everything based around Marvel, this will all come together at the time it is supposed to and when it does, it is likely going to be a moment to be savored for Spider-Man fans.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has recently been pushed back to an October 15 release in the US, while Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently slated to land on December 17 provided it too doesn't suffer any delays.