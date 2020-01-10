Joaquin Phoenix has been arrested at Jane Fonda's climate change rally in Washington D.C. This is the last of Fonda's organized Fire Drill Friday protests and the actress has been arrested four times prior to this for her activism. Phoenix addressed the crowd after local police told him that arrest was imminent if the crowd, which was the largest thus far, didn't disburse. Fonda started the protests in front of the Capitol Building back in November and has continuously brought recognition too her climate change cause, thanks to other celebrities joining her, along with word of mouth from local activists.

Joaquin Phoenix won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor on Sunday evening for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Joker. The actor, who is vegan and a climate change activist, took time to address the issues from the podium. "It's great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives," he continued. "I hope that we can do that. We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards sometimes, or back, please." Phoenix took it a step further at the protest this afternoon.

Joaquin Phoenix addressed the climate change activists and the members of the press who were on hand, to advocate for change. The Joker actor believes that it's hard to make change, but by changing what we consume, we can all start to make a difference. The actor has been criticized for his beliefs many times. Phoenix had this to say.

"Something that oftentimes isn't talked about in the environmental movement or in the conversation about climate change is that the meat and dairy industry is the third-leading cause of climate change. I think sometimes we wonder, 'What can we do in this fight against climate change?' And there is something you can do today, right now, and tomorrow by making a choice about what you consume... I struggle so much with what I can do at times. There are things I can't avoid. I flew a plane out here last night, but one thing I can do is change my eating habits. So I just want to urge all of you to join me in that."

In addition to Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen was also detained at the climate change rally this afternoon in Washington. It is unclear if Jane Fonda, Susan Sarandon, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Amber Valletta, who were also in attendance, were detained. Climate change is a hot button topic at the moment, especially with so much of Australia on fire at the moment. Plus, we're coming into another election, where the topic will be fiercely debated.

Jane Fonda's final Fire Drill Friday dealt with "the major banks and investors that finance fossil fuel exploration," while calling for "immediate action" for a Green New Deal. Senator Edward Markey and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released a fourteen-page resolution for their Green New Deal in February 2019, calling for United States to use 100% renewable, zero-emission energy sources in order to make real changes in ten years. TMZ was the first to report Joaquin Phoenix's arrest.

Joaquin was just led away by the capitol police...that’s it folks! Keep an eye out for a future washington post video project with all our footage and interviews from the past MANY weeks of #firedrillfridays 👋🏻 — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) January 10, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix: "I struggle so much with what I can do [to combat climate change] at times. There are things that I can't avoid -- I flew a plane out here today, or last night rather. But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits." pic.twitter.com/RaZILYq0La — The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix being led away at the capitol steps by the police at The Fire Drill Friday Protest today pic.twitter.com/oPkV5LWeA2 — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@DailyJoaquin) January 10, 2020