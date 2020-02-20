Joaquin Phoenix went to a slaughterhouse to save a cow and her calf the day after winning his Best Actor Academy Award for Joker. Phoenix won his first Oscar for his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime and won more awards leading up to the big win. The actor/activist took time at each one of his speeches to highlight a different issue that means something to him. At the Academy Awards, Phoenix railed against the inhumane acts of the dairy industry, which was praised by some and criticized by others.

In the end, Joaquin Phoenix practices what he preaches. The day after his big Joker win, he went to a slaughterhouse run by Manning Beef in Pico Rivera, California. He brought along some cameras and had an open discussion with Anthony Di Maria, president and CEO of the company, about the nature of the industry. The two men obviously did not agree on a number of issues, but they were also able to find common ground at the same time.

Joaquin Phoenix was able to get Manning Beef to allow him to liberate a cow and her calf. He named the mother Liberty and the baby Indigo and took them to a Farm Sanctuary location in northern L.A. County. The two animals will be able to live peacefully at the sanctuary, which currently has four other sets of cows there. Phoenix had this to say about the liberation mission and it's unexpected outcome.

"I never thought I'd find friendship in a slaughterhouse, but meeting Anthony and opening my heart to his, I realize we might have more in common than we do differences. Without his act of kindness, Liberty and her baby calf, Indigo, would have met a terrible demise."

Joaquin Phoenix is using the attention from Joker to, "fight for the liberation of all animals who suffer in these oppressive systems." He's on a big platform at the moment and a lot of people are listening to what he has to say. However, there are others who wish he would keep quiet and stick to acting. Some have criticized the actor's moves like saving these cows as publicity stunts likened to taking one drop of water out of the ocean with an eyedropper. Whatever the case may be, Phoenix isn't done using his platform just yet.

Long-time vegans and vegetarians are proud of Joaquin Phoenix for shedding more light on animal rights. Being a vegan or vegetarian is a lot easier than it was ten years ago, thanks to many people bringing attention to it. Even Carl's Jr. offers vegan options, so people like Phoenix are starting to make a difference, whether people like it or not. You can check out a video of the Joker star saving the mother and baby cows below, thanks to the Farm Sanctuary YouTube channel.