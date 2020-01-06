Last night, all of the Golden Globes 2020 winners were announced. And perhaps Joaquin Phoenix delievred one of the more memorable speeches of the night. And he seemed to be channeling his Joker character Arthur Fleck while doing it.

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix took the stage to accept his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category last night, and his speech was filled with expletives, genuine humility and even a few tears. Phoenix began his speech by addressing climate change, which went against the suggestion of Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais to not bring up topical or political issues and instead just say 'thanks' and get off the stage. But nobody tells the Joker what to do.

"First I'd like to thank the Hollywood foreign press for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It's a very bold move making tonight plant based and it really sends a powerful message"

The Joker inspired speech was littered with foul language, causing censors to butcher it with incessant bleeps, but thankfully a user on Twitter has made the uncensored version available for all to enjoy. Phoenix wasted little time in bringing out the f-word whilst speaking directly to his fellow Golden Globes nominees out in the audience, with the actor showing genuine humility while doing so.

"To my fellow nominees we all know theres no f***ing competition between us. It's like this thing that is created to sell advertisements for the TV show. I am inspired by you. I am your f***ing student. I can't believe the beautiful, mesmerizing, unique work that you've all done this year. I know that people say this but I really do feel honored to be mentioned with you. Some of you I have reached out to personally, some I am still a little too intimidated by, even though we share the same agent. Hi, Christian."

It is believed that Phoenix was saying hello to Christian Bale, who previously starred as Bruce Wayne in The Dark Knight Trilogy, but soon acknowledged, '"Uh, you're not here." Phoenix then acknowledged Joker director Todd Phillips}, even beginning to get rather choked up as he thanked him for the movie, which has now gone on to become the first R-rated film to earn more than $1 billion worldwide.

"You are such an amazing friend and collaborator, and you convinced me to do this movie, and you encouraged me to give everything and to be sincere, and I am such a pain in the ass. I cannot believe you put up with me, I am so indebted to you."

Phoenix then went on to pay tribute to his girlfriend, actress Rooney Mara, becoming quite tearful as he did so, before laying out a few more swear words for good measure.

"Contrary to popular belief, I don't want to rock the boat, but the boat is f***ing rocked. We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards sometimes, or back. Do more. Please, and I'll try to do better, I hope you will too."

Joker fans have been calling for the actor to sweep up awards since seeing the movie back in October, with Phoenix's sheer dedication evident in every frame. Though they are surely very pleased about the actors' win, there will be some who are a little miffed about director Todd Phillips not taking home the award for Best Director. Still, you can't have it all. This comes from NBC.