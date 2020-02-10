The 2020 Oscars winners were announced last night, and Joaquin Phoenix walked away with the Best Actor award. Fans of director Todd Phillips' Joker have flocked to social media to voice their congratulations to star Joaquin Phoenix, with many commending him on his heartfelt, and important acceptance speech.

Joaquin Phoenix's Best Actor Oscars speech seemed to inspire a lot of people in the room, and that inspiration has flooded out into the world, as the actor took the opportunity to discuss the environment, human relationships and the need to come together in order to make things better.

"I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees because we share the same love of film and this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don't know what I'd be without it."

Continuing, Joaquin Phoenix drew attention to his somewhat misguided past and thanked those who had given him a second chance.

"I've been a scoundrel in my life. I've been cruel at times, hard to work with. Many of you in this room have given me a second chance."

Needless to say, fans of Joker and of the actor have been loving it, taking to social media to express their gratitude for such a sincere speech from one of Hollywood's biggest talents.

"When we use love and compassion as our guiding principals, we can create systems of change. Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we guide each other to grow, for redemption, that is the best of humanity." -Joaquin Phoenix #Oscars.

Many have thanked the actor for using his wide-reaching platform to talk about wider global issues, in the name of a greater good.

"Joaquin Phoenix is a living legend. He uses his large platform for the greater good, and to speak up on not only humanitarian issues, but issues regarding all species. He's a true vegan king, and we should all strive to be like him."

Phoenix also paid tribute to his late brother, River Phoenix, who passed away tragically aged just 23. Not only did this reduce the audience to tears, but fans on social media have also tried to spread his beautiful message.

"When he was 17, my brother River wrote this lyric. He said: Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow" - Joaquin Phoenix #Oscars."

Some fans though have asked that people stop talking about Phoenix's natural nervousness, and instead heed his words.

"Once y'all oh-so-perfect people stop making fun of how awkward he is, I hope a few of you actually take what Joaquin Phoenix was saying to heart. I really like this guy."

But, most are just happy that he took home the award and continued the legacy of the character.

"Joaquin Phoenix you finally got it. You did Heath Ledger's memory proud #Joker #TheOscars."

This comes to us from The Oscars 2020.

