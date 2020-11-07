Many news outlets are reporting that we have a new President of the United States. Democrat Joe Biden is projected to beat Donald Trump in what has turned out to be a long, grueling and unprecedented election. Joe Biden's administration will be taking over a country that is in the midst of a pandemic that has caused much economic and social unrest. While Biden is currently projected to be the 46th President of the United States, current president Donald Trump has issued an official rebuke and refuses to concede.

Joe Biden had to wait more than three days to find out the results of the election. And even now, many are questioning the legitimacy of his projected win. The 2020 election saw a surge in mail-in votes, which delayed the process in several key battleground states. On Saturday, Biden crossed the 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania, for a total of 290. Though the vote counting process in that state has come under heavy fire. Current President Donald Trump refuses to accept the loss at this time. He is now seeking legal action in several states.

Many news outlets have outright called Joe Biden the winner of the race, declaring that he is now the President of the United States. Early Saturday, Joe Biden issued a message about his perceived win. Feeling humbled by the alleged victory, Biden had this to say to the American people.

"It's time for America to unite. And to heal. With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. There's nothing we can't do if we do it together."

Joe Biden is also on track to win the national popular vote once all the ballots are officially counted. He is projected to take the win by a 4 million margin. Though Trump refused to give up on Saturday, and along with Vice President Mike Pence, he released his own statement on the matter.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media."

While Joe Biden is officially being called President of the United States by many in the media, the official confirmation could still be days, weeks, or even months ahead. Trump continued in his rebuke by detailing what will come next, creating a prolonged and frustrating time for the American people in deciding who truly holds office.

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots."

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Trump went onto call out Joe Biden for unsubstantiated wrongdoing in the election, and continued to downplay the current results as fraudulent. Trump ended his statement with these words, which were reportedly delivered by the President while golfing at his club in Virginia.

"So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands."

As of yet, Trump has failed to prove that there is any voter fraud. Kamala Harris is the projected winner for Vice President, which is historic in and of itself. She will be the first black woman to hold power in the White House. She is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency and will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government, four years after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

If Joe Biden officially wins the election in the coming days or weeks, this will make Trump the first incumbent president to lose reelection since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992. This news was originally broadcast on AP Wire.