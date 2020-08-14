Fright-Rags has released some new goods for horror fans to enjoy. The Last Drive-In host and horror icon Joe Bob Briggs is back with a limited edition action figure variant. The company also released new apparel from two cult classics: I Spit on Your Grave, in honor of the movie's 40th anniversary, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

First up, we have the new Joe Bob Briggs figure. It is being released in honor of The Last Drive-In Summer Sleepover, which debuts on Shudder tonight. It should help fill the void until season 3 debuts. This variant features the beloved host in a red shirt and comes with a beer bottle and drive-in speaker accessories. The figure is scheduled to ship in October. The retro-style toy is an open edition but the company warns that it may sell out during the pre-order window. Pre-orders are available now. The figure is listed for $20.

Next, we have a Fright-Rags collection to commemorate 40 years of I Spit on Your Grave. In addition to a new shirt design, the movie's iconic poster is also available on T-shirts and ringer tees.15 percent of the profits from these items are being donated to RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. The shirts are now available for pre-order as well and are expected to ship the weekend of September 11.

I Spit on Your Grave was directed by Meir Zarchi. The movie has become a classic of the genre, though it is notorious for its controversial depiction of extreme graphic violence, in particular lengthy rape scenes. A remake was released in 2010 that has since spawned two sequels; 2013's I Spit on Your Grave 2 and 2015's I Spit on Your Grave III: Vengeance Is Mine. A direct sequel to the original was released in 2019. I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu was released in 2019 with Zarchi and star Camille Keaton both returning.

Lastly, the company has revealed a new line of apparel inspired by The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The line includes four shirts, with select designs also available on baseball tees and zip-up hoodies. The line goes heavy on Tim Curry's Frank-N-Furter, understandably so, who also appears on a pair of socks. A glitter enamel pin sporting a pair of red lips is also available. The items are up for pre-order and will ship the week of September 4.

This collection is in honor of 1975's iconic horror/musical from director Jim Sharman. The movie did fine in its day, but it has had a hugely long lifespan, with revival screenings regularly taking place to this day all around the world. Over time, it has become immensely profitable. We have included preview images of the new items for you to check out. Joe Bob Briggs, I Spit on Your Grave and The Rocky Horror Picture Show collections are on sale now. Interested parties can head on over to Fright-Rags.com.