Shudder is preparing to launch the Joe Bob Saves Christmas special this year. This is the third year in a row that The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs has brought some cheer to horror fans all over the world. In addition, Shudder has also announced some other holiday-themed material that will soon be hitting the streaming service. Blood Beat, Rare Exports and Shudder Exclusives like All the Creatures Were Stirring, Better Watch Out, and Christmas Presence are all coming this holiday season, along with a Christmas-themed Creepshow special.

Santa is coming December 11. And he's pissed. #thelastdriveinpic.twitter.com/eOcyWkcAcy — Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) November 10, 2020

The Christmas spirit takes over The Last Drive-In as Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy close out the year with a double feature of holiday horrors. Joe Bob Saves Christmas premieres live on the ShudderTV feed Friday, December 11th at 9pm EST, and will be made available on demand on Sunday, December 13th. The special will also be available on Shudder Canada. It is not clear what movies Joe Bob and Darcy will be sharing with all of us at this time.

A Very Joe Bob Christmas took place in 2018 and it was a mini-holiday horror marathon that included Phantasm, Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead, Phantasm IV: Oblivion, and Phantasm: Ravager. Joe Bob's Red Christmas took place last year and included 1974's Black Christmas, Jack Frost, and Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2. While we still don't know the movies that Joe Bob Briggs is picking for Christmas 2020, it really doesn't matter, as horror fans will more than likely just enjoy having something new to watch as the rest of the world focuses on current events.

The Last Drive-In was renewed for season 3 over the summer, and it is believed that they will go straight to working on it early next year. "To have a third season, and continue to experience the love and encouragement that daily pours out of the Shudder community, is more than I could ever have hoped for," said Joe Bob Briggs at the time. "It's been a very difficult year for all of us, but I hope we can continue to be a little oasis where people come to celebrate holidays and weekends and that special family feeling that only horror fans know." Shudder has been going out of their way to deliver new content all year-long, so it really isn't a surprise that they have more plans for Briggs, even as the public health crisis continues.

As for when The Last Drive-In season 3 will premiere, that is unclear at the moment. Shudder has only announced that it will come at some point in 2021. The series has continued to be a great success story for Shudder, often trending in the Top 10 on Twitter during each live Friday night episode. "We're delighted to bring Joe Bob back for a third season, and we're also planning some incredibly fun specials that we'll announce down the road," said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler over the summer. Thankfully, we have Joe Bob Saves Christmas coming in just a few weeks. The holiday special was first announced by the official Joe Bob Briggs Twitter account.