Joe Exotic has asked Kim Kardashian to help get him a presidential pardon. The Tiger King star wrote Kardashian a handwritten letter last month. 57-year old Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting to have Carole Baskin killed, along with quite a few other charges, including killing tigers. He has maintained that he is innocent the entire time and has been trying to get President Donald Trump to pardon him for the last year.

As for why Joe Exotic is reaching out to Kim Kardashian, she has experience in criminal justice reform, and has met with Donald Trump on more than one occasion. Last month, Exotic's legal team expressed confidence that Trump will go forward and pardon the Tiger King star. They're so confident that they have a stretch limo waiting for him for when he gets out. Exotic doesn't seem as confident in his letter to Kardashian. You can read a portion of said letter below.

"I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart. I am writing you this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon it's all the evidence I'm innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to [my husband] Dillon [Passage] and my father."

Joe Exotic wrote the letter to Kim Kardashian on November 4th. He went on to write, "I have lost 57 years of work, my zoo, my animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying and I've been taken away from my husband who I love dearly." Adding insult to injury, Joe Exotic's archnemesis Carol Baskin is out enjoying her 15 minutes of fame, while he's alone in prison for what will likely be the rest of his life.

Joe Exotic went on to tell Kim Kardashian that, "Everyone is so busy making movies, getting interviews, selling stuff and dressing up like me that everyone forgot I'm a real live person in prison and kept from even telling my own story for something I didn't do... Will you please help me with just a phone call? No one even has to know you did it." In addition to getting several prisoners out of jail, Kardashian has admitted to being a fan of Tiger King and even dressed up as Carole Baskin for Halloween.

Will Kim Kardashian join the crusade to get Joe Exotic out of prison? For now, it doesn't look like she will, and Donald Trump seems to already have his hands full as the holidays approach. Whatever the case may be, Exotic is not going to rest while behind bars, and he will likely reach out to more people to help get him out. Entertainment Tonight was the first to obtain Joe Exotic's letter to Kim Kardashian.