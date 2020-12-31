Joe Exotic's legal team is hoping to get a Presidential Pardon next week. The team seems pretty confident that Donald Trump will pardon the Tiger King star, saving him from spending the rest of his life behind bars. The legal team will fly to Washington on January 6th, where they are expected to have a "high level" meeting in order to accomplish their goal of getting Exotic back into the real world.

Eric Love is leading Joe Exotic's legal team and knows that January 6th is a big day for Donald Trump. It's the date when the House votes to ratify Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. In addition, it is also the date that Trump will hold a large rally that many assume is to distract from the 2020 election results. It is also believed that the president will rattle off another long list of official pardons, which Love hopes will include the star of Netflix's Tiger King.

Joe Exotic has been getting restless in prison. In November, he wrote a personal letter to Kim Kardashian in hopes that she will speak to Donald Trump and get him his pardon. It's not clear if Kardashian responded to Exotic's letter or not, but she is definitely knows who the Netflix star is. Exotic is currently also worried about catching COVID-19 in prison. As of this writing, FMC Fort Worth, where Exotic is being held, has a listed 12 deaths linked to COVID, with 58 inmates and 27 staffers currently positive. Exotic has said that he will refuse a ventilator if it comes down to it.

Joe Exotic's legal team have been trying just about anything to get their client out of prison, but the pardon is always something that they fall back on. In choosing the January 6th date, it is their hope that Donald Trump will hand out the pardon to keep the focus away from Joe Biden entering the White House later in the month. Eric Love says, "President Trump knows that Team Tiger will be on the ground in Washington, DC to support him on this historic day."

Joe Exotic, aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is only one year into his 22-year sentence in the failed murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, his Tiger King rival. Exotic believes that he was framed and maintains his innocence. As for whether or not Donald Trump will give Exotic a pardon is unknown at the moment. Eric Love and crew certainly seem a lot more confident this time around, but the clock is ticking for Trump to be able to do anything. Joe Biden will officially be inaugurated on January 20th, 2021. TMZ was the first to report on Joe Exotic's legal team flying to Washington DC next week to get a pardon from Donald Trump.