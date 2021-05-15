More bad news seems to have come in for Joe Exotic, as the controversial reality television star now says he has prostate cancer. Last year, Joe Exotic became a household name after the former big cat breeder was featured in the hit Netflix documentary series Tiger King. The series chronicled his feud with Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin, culminating with Joe's imprisonment after allegedly conspiring to have Baskin murdered.

Per TMZ, Joe Exotic now says his PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer. At this time, it's unclear if a doctor has officially given him the diagnosis, but Joe says it's clear he has prostate cancer as "the prison has approved testing to verify what state it is in." Joe's lawyer, John M. Phillips, added that the Tiger King subject is scheduled to undergo further testing in prison, but the facility is limited in what it can do for him.

"I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat," Joe said of his current condition behind bars. "I don't want anyone's pity, what I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence."

What Joe is saying here is that he's innocent of the charges against him and that his lawyer is currently acquiring the evidence to prove it. The hope is to get the White House to take notice of the situation and review his case, ultimately resulting in a possible presidential pardon. During Donald Trump's time in office, Joe and his team had campaigned for the former president to get involved, and at one point, Trump even said he'd "take a look" at it. Unfortunately for Joe, his name wasn't included in Trump's final round of presidential pardons before leaving office.

With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris now in the White House, Exotic has turned his attention to pleading for his pardon from the new president and vice president of the United States. He's previously spoken out about the poor treatment he's been allegedly receiving in prison. Now, Joe's once again asking for a pardon from Biden and Harris so he can get proper medical treatment for his feared prostate cancer.

Because his story is so wild, Joe Exotic has also inspired multiple upcoming scripted series about him and his quarrel with Carole Baskin. In a new series that will be exclusive to Peacock, Joe will be played by John Cameron Mitchell opposite Kate McKinnon as Baskin. Meanwhile, veteran actor Nicolas Cage is also set to play Joe in a separate series about the man who became nationally famous as a result of Tiger King.

The White House doesn't seem to have yet officially responded to Joe's efforts of having Biden and Harris look at his case. If and when the pardon ever happens, Team Exotic will likely have a souped-up limo waiting outside of the prison to pick him up. This news comes to us from TMZ.