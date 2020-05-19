Spotify just got a huge leg up in the podcast department. The streaming service has signed Joe Rogan to a multi-year, exclusive deal that will bring the Joe Rogan Experience to Spotify. New episodes of the show, as well as the backlog, will be leaving all other platforms, including YouTube, near the end of the year as part of the deal.

While financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed officially, the Wall Street Journal says that the licensing deal is worth more than $100 million. That is easily one of the richest deals in the history of podcasting and shows how far the medium has come in recent years. Joe Rogan, taking to Instagram, shared the news saying the following.

"Announcement: the podcast is moving to Spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version. It will remain free, and it will be the exact same show. It's just a licensing deal, so Spotify won't have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I'm doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I'm excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!"

The host also shared a video with his followers explaining the move. Spotify is primarily a music streaming service but has been focused more on podcasts in recent years. This is the second massive deal the company has made in the space earlier this year, as they also shelled out $155 million for Bill Simmons' The Ringer. In a statement, Spotify said the following about the deal for the Joe Rogan Experience.

"Since its launch in 2009, the pioneering Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) has broken ground and built one of the most loyal and engaged fan bases in the world. Rogan brings his sensibilities as a stand-up comic to the show, and alongside dynamic and diverse guests, he fearlessly broaches far-ranging topics including neuroscience, sports, comedy, health, infectious disease, and our ever-changing culture, all with a mix of curiosity and humor."

Joe Rogan originally launched the show in 2009. Rogan has kept the show independent since its inception, so this marks a major shift. Rogan, along with people such as Adam Carolla and Kevin Smith, is one of the figures that has helped push the podcasting medium into the mainstream.

Spotify made clear in its announcement that Joe Rogan will retain full creative control over the show moving forward. As a result of the deal, Spotify's stock prices went up, ending the day with an increase of more than 8 percent. That added more than $1 billion to the company's total value. This news comes to us directly from Spotify.