A lot of hopes are riding on the upcoming DCEU movie The Suicide Squad. Although the film is technically a sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad, filmmaker James Gunn has been given free rein to take the new movie in any direction he pleases. Gunn is, of course, well-known for his talents as a director, particularly for the Guardians of the Galaxy films. In an interview for Variety, Joel Kinnaman, who will be reprising his role as Rick Flagg in The Suicide Squad, revealed he has already seen the film, and it is Gunn's best work yet.

"We saw it a couple days ago. It's insane. It's by far James Gunn's best movie... It just takes it to another level. It's an insane film. At the same time, it was very much the movie that I thought it was going to be because the vision was so clear from the beginning. While we were shooting it, it was so clear what we were doing. It's so entertaining. I'm of course hopelessly biased, but I found it to be one of the most entertaining films I've ever seen. From A to Z, it's so well paced, it has such a drive and such comedic timing. It's funny along the way the whole time, effortlessly."

One of the biggest complaints with regards to 2016's Suicide Squad was the clear imprint left by executive meddling on the film's DNA. This resulted in messy, tangled storytelling that awkwardly tried to balance gallows humor with serious drama, and could not succeed at either. According to Joel Kinnaman, Gunn's unifying vision as a filmmaker has allowed for The Suicide Squad to feel like a complete, cohesive story despite its seemingly disparate and bizarre elements.

"Then I think what really surprised me was I was struck by was how well it flowed, but also how he was able to create these little bubbles, these little moments of emotional depth and visual and emotional poetry. And I felt like it really transcended the genre, and it became something bigger. And then it's also very silly, and ridiculous in many ways and super violent. Just gory almost at times. And it has shocking moments, but they are very comedic. At the end of the movie, it's completely normal seeing this giant shark just standing gnawing on a person's head, and some of the people just having a conversation next to it... When you're one hour and 50 minutes into 'Suicide Squad,' that's going to feel completely normal. It's so irreverent."

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker and Steve Agee, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. This news originated at Variety.