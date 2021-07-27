Joey Jordison died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 46 on Monday. He was pronounced dead at his home by law enforcement who have announced that no foul play is believed to be involved, nor were any illicit drugs found at the home.

The drummer's family released a statement that was quoted by Rolling Stone. In the statement, the family noted that he had passed peacefully in his sleep and asked for "privacy and peace in this incredibly difficult time."

"Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow," the statement continued "To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time."

Joey Jordison was born Nathan Jonas Jordison on April 26, 1975. He was 8 years old when he first picked up the drumsticks, a move that would cement his future as a rock musician. He practiced hard during his formative years and even started his first band in elementary school.

In 1995, Joey was approached to join a band called the Pale Ones as their main drummer. The band would later rename itself as Slipknot. Joey would continue to play with Slipknot until 2013 when the band announced that he had left for "personal reasons." Joey countered with a statement that he had been fired and that Slipknot had been his life for 18 years and he would never abandon it or his fans.

Joey announced in 2016 that he had suffered from transverse myelitis, a neurological disease that had hindered his ability to play drums near the end of his time with Slipknot. The disease left him without the use of his legs for a time and he required extensive rehabilitation in able to be able to recover the use of his legs. He was able to recover and continue his music career.

After leaving Slipknot, Joey continued to play drums for bands called Scar the Martyr, Vimic and Sinsaenum. Although none of his other projects reached anywhere near the popularity or longevity of Slipknot, he continued to play and enjoy what he did.

As news of Joey Jordison's death broke, the internet flooded with well wishes from people whose lives he had touched. Radio hosts, other musicians, and even wrestlers reached out on Twitter to express their sadness at his passing.

Fellow metal band Anthrax posted: We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. R.I.P.

Musician Levi Benton had this to say: I remember watching a live VHS of Slipknot when I was in Junior Highschool and when the arena lights went out and came on with double bass and an upside down drum set illuminating a pentagram I immediately went to Hot Topic and became a metal head. Thank you Joey Jordison! RIP.

And Pearl Drums, whom Joey Jordison used extensively during his career posted: Pearl Corporation gives its condolences to the friends, family, and bandmates of the legendary Joey Jordison.

