The music world is in mourning after Joey Jordison passed away this week. Known as a founding member of Slipknot and a former drummer for the group, Jordison was one of the band's most popular members for many years. He has also performed with many other notable groups like Metallica, Rob Zombie, Korn, Ministry, and Murderdolls.
Joey Jordison's death has left those who knew him feeling quite saddened about the news, and many of his colleagues in the music industry are paying tribute. Over on Instagram, Rob Zombie posted, "So shocked to hear about the death of our friend and former bandmate Joey. He was a good dude and a monster drummer. We are gonna miss this guy."
A tweet from Trivium reads: "We are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear friend, Joey Jordison. From being able to share the stage with him numerous times throughout the years to Matt standing alongside him for the Roadrunner United album. He was always super gracious to all of us in Trivium."
"Dude was an incredible drummer and song writer and was always super gracious to us anytime we toured with the band," added Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto. "46 is way to young and it feels like we missed out on a whole lot of great music from Joey."
Brian Fair of Shadows Fall tweeted, "Absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of Joey Jordison. I was lucky to have gotten to know him through the years sharing stages and partying around the world. He was an incredible talent and an amazing person. Will miss you my brother. RIP #1."
"We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. R.I.P," Anthrax tweeted.
On Instagram, Scott Ian added, "I'm so sorry to hear about Joey. Sending all my love to his family and friends. Joey was an incredible musician, songwriter and a great guy. I met Joey in Dec 1999 and had the privilege of getting to jam with him a few times over the years. This pic was from a rehearsal for the Roadrunner 25th anniversary show. I got to play on Slipknot and Sepultura songs with these monsters - it was an amazing experience. Rest In Peace Joey and Paul, love you guys."
"Rest In Peace Joey Jordinson," posted Robb Flynn. "Such a talented songwriter, amazing drummer, great guitar player, and funny human being. Our lives intertwined so many times man... This hurts. Way too young..."
Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed wrote, "Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other. Perseverance would've never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon."
And Slipknot posted nothing but black in honor of Jordison.
Clearly, Jordison made a tremendous impact on the music industry and he will forever be missed. You can see what many others are saying about Jordison in honor of the late musician on Twitter.