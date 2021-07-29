The music world is in mourning after Joey Jordison passed away this week. Known as a founding member of Slipknot and a former drummer for the group, Jordison was one of the band's most popular members for many years. He has also performed with many other notable groups like Metallica, Rob Zombie, Korn, Ministry, and Murderdolls.

Joey Jordison's death has left those who knew him feeling quite saddened about the news, and many of his colleagues in the music industry are paying tribute. Over on Instagram, Rob Zombie posted, "So shocked to hear about the death of our friend and former bandmate Joey. He was a good dude and a monster drummer. We are gonna miss this guy."

A tweet from Trivium reads: "We are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear friend, Joey Jordison. From being able to share the stage with him numerous times throughout the years to Matt standing alongside him for the Roadrunner United album. He was always super gracious to all of us in Trivium."

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear friend, Joey Jordison. From being able to share the stage with him numerous times throughout the years to Matt standing alongside him for the Roadrunner United album. He was always super gracious to all of us in Trivium. pic.twitter.com/LS8E06QT0A — Trivium (@TriviumOfficial) July 27, 2021

"Dude was an incredible drummer and song writer and was always super gracious to us anytime we toured with the band," added Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto. "46 is way to young and it feels like we missed out on a whole lot of great music from Joey."

46 is way to young and it feels like we missed out on a whole lot of great music from Joey. — Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) July 27, 2021

Brian Fair of Shadows Fall tweeted, "Absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of Joey Jordison. I was lucky to have gotten to know him through the years sharing stages and partying around the world. He was an incredible talent and an amazing person. Will miss you my brother. RIP #1."

Absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of Joey Jordison. I was lucky to have gotten to know him through the years sharing stages and partying around the world. He was an incredible talent and an amazing person. Will miss you my brother. RIP #1 — Brian Fair (@brianshadfall) July 27, 2021

"We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. R.I.P," Anthrax tweeted.

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/a185j4rJbQ — Anthrax (@Anthrax) July 27, 2021

On Instagram, Scott Ian added, "I'm so sorry to hear about Joey. Sending all my love to his family and friends. Joey was an incredible musician, songwriter and a great guy. I met Joey in Dec 1999 and had the privilege of getting to jam with him a few times over the years. This pic was from a rehearsal for the Roadrunner 25th anniversary show. I got to play on Slipknot and Sepultura songs with these monsters - it was an amazing experience. Rest In Peace Joey and Paul, love you guys."

"Rest In Peace Joey Jordinson," posted Robb Flynn. "Such a talented songwriter, amazing drummer, great guitar player, and funny human being. Our lives intertwined so many times man... This hurts. Way too young..."

Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed wrote, "Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other. Perseverance would've never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon."

Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other. Perseverance would’ve never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) July 27, 2021

And Slipknot posted nothing but black in honor of Jordison.

Clearly, Jordison made a tremendous impact on the music industry and he will forever be missed. You can see what many others are saying about Jordison in honor of the late musician on Twitter.

Rest In Peace to a legend of the music world. Joey’s contributions to music changed the face of heavy music on the planet as we know it.



This was a true honor to stand alongside 3 people who helped form me as a musician - as a peer, for roadrunner United. pic.twitter.com/2K0NXcXFKl — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) July 27, 2021

R.I.P. Joey Jordison



I’ll never forget you. You changed my life forever. ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/R0OetL1JpJ — Wednesday 13 (@officialwed13) July 27, 2021

R.I.P Joey… :/ — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) July 27, 2021

I don’t have words, to call him an inspiration would be an understatement. Countless hours studying every move behind the kit . I owe so much to Joey Jordison and could never imagine being where I am today without his influence. RIP pic.twitter.com/BAnLHW9Re2 — Alex Bent (@AlexBentDrums) July 27, 2021