The Kissing Booth star Joey King is being sued over a car accident from February of this year. The 21-year old actress is allegedly not responding to requests for monetary compensation, according to Parviz Mohammady. He is suing the Kissing Booth star, claiming he was driving in Los Angeles on February 13 when King merged into his lane and hit the right side of his car, which caused a shoulder injury. As of this writing, King has yet to respond to the lawsuit publicly.

Parviz Mohammady's attorney, Kamelia Jalilvand, says that Joey King pulled out of a metered parking spot and collided with her client's car. Jalilvand says that her client suffered a torn shoulder, which was already injured from a pre-existing condition. The car accident resulted in surgery that Mohammady had to pay for out of his own pocket, even though he and King traded insurance information at the scene of the accident. No police officers were present at the scene, therefore no police report was taken.

Kamelia Jalilvand says, "Due to the collision, Mr. Mohammady sustained significant injuries, which necessitated surgical intervention. We hope that through the lawsuit, Ms. King will accept responsibility and compensate our client for his damages." Parviz is suing King for unspecified damages as a result of the February car accident. Damage to King's car was on the driver's side, though it looks relatively minor. The Kissing Booth actress is lucky that nobody was seriously injured, though it sounds like she'll have to get insurance involved to pay for Parviz Mohammady's surgery and car fixing costs.

In other news, The Kissing Booth 2 won The Comedy Movie of 2020 during this year's People's Choice Awards, which is when Joey King made a surprise announcement. "I told myself that if I won, I would share a very exciting piece of news with everybody. So I want to tell you that Kissing Booth 3, our final installment, is going to be released in summer 2021 and I'm so excited," King said while accepting the award. Fans of the franchise were excited by the news, especially since everything has been up in the air, due to the public health crisis.

Netflix premiered The Kissing Booth 2 in July of this year and announced that the third installment was forthcoming soon afterwards. The sequel followed Joey King's Elle and Jacob Elordi's Noah as they struggled through having a long distance relationship. Elle and her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), decided to re-open the Kissing Booth at school. In addition to King, Elordi, and Courtney, the franchise stars Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young, and Molly Ringwald. As for King's car wreck from earlier this year, it's unclear if she will be cooperating with Parviz Mohammady's attorney, Kamelia Jalilvand and their lawsuit against her. TMZ was the first to report on the lawsuit against Joey King.