John Boyega is the young man who stole our hearts in Attack the Block, Edgar Wright﻿'s 2010 sci-fi action thriller about a teen gang in South London defending their block from an alien invasion. Then he made a huge splash in a little movie called Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens as Finn, an ex-stormtrooper, who must join Han Solo and Chewbacca to search for the one hope of restoring peace. Now he has his eyes set on romance and drama in the hit Netflix tv series Bridgerton, which centers around wealth, lust, and betrayal set against the backdrop of Regency-era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

Speaking to Regé-Jean Pagee during a THR Drama Actor Roundtable, the Star Wars actor said, speaking of Page's earlier press release, "I'm trying to get that Bridgerton money, man. I need to wear them skintights, I need to be the new guy up in there... But, honestly, something like that. Give me a horse and a lovely maiden and all of that."

Rege quipped back about the Netflix series, indicating he may not have gotten a very big paycheck, "Tell you what, I'll have that Star Wars money, you can have the Bridgerton money."

Page shocked fans and Shonda Rhimes as well, when he confirmed he would not be returning for Bridgerton's second season saying, "It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on screen, but off-screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

Rhimes shared, "I was really shocked, because usually that happens when I've killed off somebody that's been around for a while. Like, we didn't kill him, he's still alive!"

"I don't know that I expected this much of an explosion, given that every book is a different romance. What would be the ever-after of this combo? I mean, really, what would Regé-Jean do, you know what I mean? We gave them their happily ever after! And now we have this next couple coming. So yeah, I was like, whoa!"

Until we get to see John Boyega in his tights, we can check out his upcoming crime comedy, Naked Singularity which centers on Casi (Boyega), a promising young NYC public defender whose idealism is beginning to crack under the daily injustices of the very justice system he's trying to make right. Doubting all he has worked for and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him, he is pulled into a dangerous high-stakes drug heist by an unpredictable former client (Olivia Cooke) in an effort to beat the broken system at its own game." The film was just sold to Screen Media after knocking it out of the park at the film festivals. It's hitting the theaters August 13, 2021.

And just as an aside, Attack the Block 2﻿is in pre-production with Joe Cornish returning for writing and directing duties for the sequel. And John Boyega coming back as Moses! Bruv!