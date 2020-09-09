Having recently out himself forward, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Attack the Block star, John Boyega, continues his easy-going campaign for the role of Batman anti-hero Red Hood. Putting the Star Wars galaxy far, far behind him, Boyega is toying with the idea of joining the comic book movie craze and has now endorsed fan-art depicting him as the DC crimefighter.

The fan-art that Boyega has highlighted shows the actor as Jason Todd as he pensively looks down at the Red Hood mask in his hands. He cuts a tragic figure in this stunning piece of fan-art, with the famously tormented character no doubt contemplating how he ended up on this particular path of brutal vigilantism. Murdered by the Joker, the Jason Todd version of Batman's sidekick, Robin, is resurrected in the comic book arc Under the Red Hood and returns to Gotham under the guise of the Red Hood, an anti-hero with skills and methods similar to Batman, only much more lethal. The character has become a fan-favorite over the years, with many hoping to one say see his inclusion in a Batman movie on the big screen.

The thought of Boyega as Red Hood began recently following the suggestion from a fan on social media that the only DC character Boyega should play is the John Stewart version of Green Lantern. Boyega responded with disappointment saying, "Lmaooooo too funny. I can't be red hood? Damn." Before declaring his desire to play a member of the Batman family, fans began by suggesting Boyega for the lead role of Static in the upcoming Static Shock movie, though the actor was quick to shoot the idea down due to his age. " Too old! I'd love to see a newcomer!" Boyega said.

While the character has yet to make his big screen debut, he will soon appear on the small screen in the upcoming third season of Titans, with Curran Walters, who plays Jason Todd on the series, taking up the Red Hood mantle in order to wreak brutal havoc on the criminals of Gotham, no doubt much to the superhero team's chagrin.

Aside from his desire to join the ranks of the comic book movie genre, Boyega has several projects on the horizon including the sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone alongside Jamie Foxx, the action thriller Borderland, and the mini-series Small Axe which is based on the real-life experiences of London's West Indian community and is set between 1969 and 1982.

Rocketing to fame thanks to his part in the Disney Star Wars trilogy, Boyega would certainly make a solid choice for either Red Hood or Green Lantern now that his time in a galaxy far, far away has come to end, something that the actor was rather happy about. "Yeah! Yeah, I'm ready for life after Star Wars," Boyega joked. "After Star Wars, that's when the check clears. Life after Star Wars is about to be lit. It's bittersweet because of the connections we made on set, the amazing people, important people to my life specifically Oscar [Isaac] and Daisy [Ridley]. Now, I'm ready to see our relationships grow and flourish in the real world."

This comes to us from John Boyega' official Twitter account with the artwork by Twitter user @Symeona1.