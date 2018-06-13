Exactly one week ago today, Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Tran deleted her Instagram account after being subjected to numerous instances of harassment by various "fans." Since then, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and star Mark Hamill have weighed in, blasting these trolls for harassing Tran to the point where she had to leave social media, and now another one of her co-stars, John Boyega, is chiming in. While Boyega didn't specifically mention Tran, he called out Star Wars fans who feel the need to be "rude" to the stars of this beloved franchise. Here's what he had to say below, stating that trolling the actors will "do nothing."

"If you don't like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing. You're not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket! To the majority of Star Wars fans thank you for supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes. You understand that there is a process so much appreciated!"

Boyega then went on to respond to a few more kind-hearted fans on Twitter, including one who joked that next Boyega would say that actors write their own lines, which Boyega responded to by stating that, "or that sw is in fact a documentary and I am actually a stormtrooper." Mark Hamill himself also responded to Boyega's tweets, joking telling his co-star, "Be careful there son- the last time I let a fan put themself in my shoes, they just took off running & sold them on Ebay." Boyega responded by stating, "Don't worry dad! I got spares!"

Whether or not these messages from John Boyega, and from Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill before him, will actually help dissuade trolls from attacking Kelly Marie Tarn, or anyone else in the Star Wars franchise. Still, it's clear that this sort of behavior will not be tolerated by the leaders of this blockbuster franchise. Now that fans have roughly a year and a half to wait until the next Star Wars film, Star Wars 9, which hits theaters on December 20, 2019, it will be interesting to see how fans will spend their time in this extended hiatus between Star Wars movies.

Given the disappointing box office take of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which came in far under expectations and ends the streak of three years in a row where the top box office movie was a Star Wars movie, perhaps an 18-month break from the franchise could do some good for the franchise. There won't be a Star Wars Celebration this year, with the convention returning in April 2019, taking place in Chicago, which could likely be when the first trailer for Star Wars 9 will be released. Next year will also mark the opening of the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme parks in both Disney World and Disneyland resorts, before the release of Star Wars 9 next December. Take a look at the tweets from John Boyega Twitter, where he called out trolls who attacked Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Tran.

