John Boyega hasn't always had the nicest things to say about his Star Wars experience, but he's still leaving the door open for a potential return. Starting with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, Boyega starred in the sequel trilogy as Finn, a role he reprised in The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019). There are various Star Wars projects in development, but the future of Finn in the franchise remains unclear.

In a video clip that's spreading online, John Boyega was asked about his potential return to Star Wars. He provides a rather optimistic answer by suggesting that he's "open" to a return, but only if Kathleen Kennedy and J.J. Abrams are personally involved. He also says he'd want the same "team" to be included, though it's unclear who else he's referring to. Per Entertainment Weekly, here's what the actor said about his Star Wars future.

"Whichever way, I am open to the conversation as long as it is Kathleen, J.J., and maybe someone else and the team, it's a no-brainer."

For better or for worse, John Boyega has been pretty open about his negative opinions about the treatment of his character in the Star Wars universe. Fans will certainly notice that the actor is indirectly suggesting that he wouldn't want to again work with Rian Johnson, who helmed The Last Jedi. In a 2019 interview with HypeBeast, Boyega said how he felt something was "iffy" about the movie.

"The Force Awakens I think was the beginning of something quite solid,The Last Jedi if I'm being honest I'd say that was feeling a bit iffy for me," Boyega said. "I didn't necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that's something that spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated."

Last year, Boyega offered further criticism of the Star Wars trilogy, specifically with the mistreatment of Finn's story arc. In an interview with GQ, the actor details how unhappy he felt about where they took Finn following the introduction of the character in The Force Awakens.

"You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f--k all," Boyega said. "So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, 'I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience...' Nah, nah, nah. I'll take that deal when it's a great experience. They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let's be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I'm not exposing anything."

Boyega's recent comments about a potential Star Wars return also suggest a change of heart from how he felt last year. In an Instagram post last summer, Boyega said "no thank you" when one fan said they wanted to see Finn back in another Star Wars movie.

"Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That's all," the actor wrote at the time.

Perhaps all it will take for Finn to return to Star Wars after all is the right idea along with the right people involved. That's what's happening with John Boyega's return in Attack the Block 2. Time will tell if this ever actually happens. This news comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.