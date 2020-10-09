Hulu has released the trailer for John Bronco. Walton Goggins stars as John Bronco, the greatest pitchman to ever live. The mockumentary is all set to premiere October 15th, exclusively on Hulu. The trailer has Goggins cranked up to eleven as a Burt Reynolds mixed with a used car salesman-type of character as he goes around racing cars, riding horses, and creating products with his face on them.

Some have said that if you were famous before the internet, you might as well never have existed. Such is the case for John Bronco, the greatest pitchman who ever lived. In 1966, Ford tapped him to race their new prototype SUV at the Baja 500 in Mexico. Not only did he win, but he gave a rousing speech that rallied a nation. Legend has it that Ford named the new car "Bronco" after John, made him the face of their campaign and skyrocketed him to stardom. His commercials were on every channel and his jingle went triple platinum. John launched his own cologne, breakfast cereal, video game, action figure, you name it. He was the very embodiment of the American dream, that is, until it all came crashing down

It seems that John Bronco will tell the life story of the fictional John Bronco, which will involve all the highs and lows that come with great success. "I've always been a wild horse, and I'm always going to be a wild horse, but I'll always be John... Bronco," says Walton Goggins in the trailer, which is before they tease that it all goes downhill. In addition to Goggins, the 36-minute mockumentary also features Tim Meadows, Tim Baltz, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bo Derek, and Dennis Quaid. John Bronco was an official selection of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, where it was supposed to premiere back in April.

The website for John Bronco gives some teases about the Hulu original movie and also indicates that the character is missing. They're even asking for details about his whereabouts. "Did you see John at the supermarket? Did you see him at a local event? Were you at dinner and saw him outside a window? Maybe you were stopped at a light and he pulled up next to you? Did you call your friend and accidentally call John instead?" They're asking for any tips at all, so it might be fun to submit and see what they do with it. There are also more interactive portions of the site to get lost in while looking for John Bronco.

John Bronco is directed by Jake Szymanski (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Tour de Pharmacy and produced by Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Alessandro F. Uzielli, Tara Schaeffer, Michael Sagol, Josh Morse, and Casey Wooden, with Marc Gilbar, Meredith Kaulfers, Rebecca Donaghe, and Maggie McLean. You can check out the trailer for John Bronco above, thanks to the Hulu YouTube channel.