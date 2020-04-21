A brand new mini-documentary entitled Everybody's Uncle Buck is now available for viewing. The documentary short does a wonderful job of exploring the career of the late, great actor, John Candy, who overcame personal tragedy to become one of the most beloved entertainers of all time.

The short documentary has been written, edited and compiled by Joe Ramoni, and takes a look at the life and times of John Candy, an actor who has gone on to become one of the most celebrated stars in Hollywood history. In a career spanning over two decades, John Candy found his way into several different movies that would go on to define a generation. From his days in the cult sketch comedy series SCTV, to his great collaborations with director John Hughes, this documentary tribute short explores why it is important that we never stop talking about John Candy, why he will never stop being missed, and why he remains Everybody's Uncle Buck.

Born John Franklin Candy on October 31, 1950, Candy was a Canadian actor and comedian who is now known mainly for his work in Hollywood movies. Some of the actor's more notable appearances include some of the comedy genres most beloved movies such as the buddy military comedy Stripes, the fantasy romance with mermaids Splash, and the hilarious sports flick Cool Runnings, as well as roles in Summer Rental, Home Alone, The Great Outdoors, Spaceballs, and, of course, Uncle Buck. Candy also managed to leap into the dramatic from time to time with performances in the likes director Chris Columbus' Only the Lonely and Oliver Stone's award-winning political thriller JFK.

John Candy also worked alongside some of the biggest talents in the industry, including Bill Murray, Tom Hanks, Bill Pullman, Steve Martin, and Kevin Costner. His fame grew hugely thanks to his collaborations with movie-maker John Hughes, with the pair enchanting audiences with such cinematic delights as 1987's Planes, Trains & Automobiles, She's Having a Baby, and The Great Outdoors co-starring Dan Aykroyd.

Sadly, Candy's life and career were cut tragically short, and while filming the Western parody Wagons East, Candy died of a heart attack in Durango, Mexico on March 4, 1994, aged 43. His final two films, Wagons East and Canadian Bacon, are dedicated to his memory.

He left behind several unfinished projects and was in talks to portray Ignatius J. Reilly in a now-shelved adaptation of John Kennedy Toole's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel A Confederacy of Dunces. Candy had also expressed interest in portraying Atuk in a movie adaptation of Mordecai Richler's The Incomparable Atuk and Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle in a biopic based on the silent film comedian's life.

Candy was also slated to once again collaborate with John Hughes for a comedy starring opposite Sylvester Stallone titled Bartholomew vs. Neff, with the two portraying feuding neighbors. There was also a part written for him in Disney's Pocahontas, that of a turkey named Redfeather, which subsequently had to be cut following his death. This year, John Candy will be immortalized as a Funko Pop! Toy for his performance in the comedy classic Stripes.

Uncle Buck tells the story of Cindy and her husband, Bob, who put their children in the care of Bob's lazy, carefree brother, Buck. While he immediately gets along with the two younger children, Buck must change his bachelor lifestyle if he wants to be a responsible caregiver for the angst-filled teenager, Tia. The role remains one of Candy's warmest, and most delightful, and Everybody's Uncle Buck is sure to remind you why. This comes to us courtesy of Hats Off Entertainment.