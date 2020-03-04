On the 26th anniversary of the day we lost John Candy, the legendary actor's two children paid tribute to their late father with touching tribute messages on Twitter. Candy's daughter, Jennifer Candy, has followed in her father's footsteps by working in movies and television as an actress and entertainer. This began with providing voiceover work as a child actress for her father's cartoon series, Camp Candy, followed by appearances on other shows in the following years like MAD TV and According to Jim. Jennifer also appeared in the 2019 movie In Vino and co-produced the TV shows Cockpit and Prom Queen.

Remembering her father, Jennifer Candy tweeted a moving tribute to John on social media that's guaranteed to pull at your heart strings. The post includes three pictures of a young Jennifer with John from happier times when the famous actor was still with us. "I miss you ... I love you! Capisce?!" Jennifer writes in the caption, no doubt reliving the pain of losing her father on the anniversary of his death. In parenthesis, Jennifer also adds: "I wrote something long then deleted it, honestly this sums up how I feel right now." You can look at her tweet below.

I miss you ... I love you ❤️! Capisce ?!#johncandy#johncandy26 ( I wrote something long then deleted it , honestly this sums up how I feel right now xo ) pic.twitter.com/OVrQnvdiWQ — Jennifer Candy (@TheRealJenCandy) March 4, 2020

Candy's son, Chris Candy, is also a performer, working regularly as both an actor and a musician in California. Specializing in improv comedy, Chris trained at Groundlings, Second City, and Upright Citizens Brigade. Hosting his own weekly music program and the Bumper 2 Bumper podcast, Chris also works as an actor, writing and starring in the 2019 movie Chowchilla from director Rick Darge. Like his sister, Chris also took to Twitter to remember Candy on the anniversary of his passing by posting a photo of Candy holding a freshly-caught fish. "Out on the Pacific. Always on my mind," Chris writes in the caption of the photo, which you can look at below.

Out on the Pacific. Always on my mind ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iRooHI9qK7 — Chris Candy (@ChrisCandy4u) March 4, 2020

Though he passed away in 1994, Candy is still very well remembered by his fans for his many iconic movie roles. Picking a favorite John Candy movie is nearly impossible for big fans, considering he led such timeless classics as Uncle Buck, The Great Outdoors, Canadian Bacon, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles. There has never been another performer quite like him, nor will there ever be again. A one of a kind actor, it's clear Candy's legacy as one of the best of all time remains just as strong as ever and ensures he won't soon be forgotten.

Just recently, Candy was also revealed to finally be getting his first official Funko Pop! action figure. Covered in mud from the movie's famous mud wrestling scene, the Candy Funko figure is based on his character from Stripes. Let's hope more Candy-based collectibles are on the way. We might be fast approaching our third decade without Candy, but it's apparent the legendary actor is still very much loved and fondly remembered. The tweets shown above come to us from Jennifer Candy and Chris Candy on Twitter.