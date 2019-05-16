Legendary director John Carpenter hasn't directed a movie in almost a decade, but the filmmaker is making it clear he is not officially retired. In a new interview with Collider, Carpenter says he's still open to directing once again. Last year, Carpenter expressed similar thoughts, noting that he wouldn't mind directing another movie again as long as it wasn't The Thing 2. Now, Carpenter says he would particularly like to do another horror or even an adventure movie, but only if it's for a project he would truly enjoy taking part in.

"I don't have one scheduled but I'm working on things. I made a lot of movies and I got burned out and I had to stop for a while. I have to have a life. Circumstance would have to be correct for me to do it again. I'd love to make a little horror film that would be great or a big adventure film. It would be a project that I like that's budgeted correctly. Nowadays they make these young directors do movie for $2 million when the movie is written for $10 million. So you have to squeeze it all in there and I don't want to do that anymore."

Officially, Carpenter's last effort as a director was in 2010 with the psychological horror movie The Ward. Set in an insane asylum in 1966, the movie followed a new patient tormented by what seems to be the ghost of a former inmate of the ward. Amber Heard, Mamie Gummer, Danielle Panabaker, Laura-Leigh, Lyndsy Fonseca starred. Critically, the movie is not Carpenter's best work, but it's an enjoyable watch for fans of the director. It would be the first movie directed by Carpenter in about a decade at that point as well, as his previous movie Ghosts of Mars was released in 2001.

Carpenter may not be spending time helming movies these days, but he's still very much involved in Hollywood productions. He was a big part of last year's Halloween from director David Gordon Green, serving as a creative consultant and executive producer. Additionally, Carpenter composed the movie's score with son Cody Carpenter and Danny Davies. The movie was a tremendous success, obliterating many box office records and becoming the most successful slasher movie of all time. Because of this success, the movie will reportedly be getting a sequel, but the level of Carpenter's potential involvement is unclear at this time.

Even if Carpenter's new movies are few and far between, he will always have legendary status for helming many cult classics in his career. Of course, he broke out as a director with the original Halloween, but was behind many other beloved horror classics as well. Some of his other most memorable and beloved movies include They Live, Assault on Precinct 13, Christine, Big Trouble in Little China, In the Mouth of Madness, The Fog, and Prince of Darkness. Directing so many fantastic movies has made Carpenter particularly loved by fans of the horror genre, so there will always be an audience if he chooses to make another movie.

In the interview, Carpenter also says he is open to do a TV series as well. Hopefully, the right project will come along to convince Carpenter to take a seat in the director's chair once again. The horror pioneer will always have the respect of fans of the genre, and it'd be amazing to see new content coming from the legendary filmmaker. We can only hope he will be somehow involved with the next Halloween movie as well. You can read the rest of Carpenter's interview at Collider.