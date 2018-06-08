It's been an exciting week for horror fans with Blumhouse teasing the first trailer for Halloween. And now, the trailer is finally here and fans are excited to see what David Gordon Green, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride have done with one of the most legendary horror franchises in history. In a new interview, Green spoke about how excited he, Fradley, and McBride were to get the blessing of John Carpenter and even revealed the bit of advice that he gave the trio while they were writing the new Halloween movie.

The new Halloween is being promoted as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original 1978 movie and the director/writer/composer is an executive producer this time around as well as returning to compose the music. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride were elated to learn that not only did they have Carpenter's blessing, but that he was also doing the music. When asked what it was like to work with the horror icon, Green said that they were nervous and then revealed that Carpenter gave them some simple advice. He had this to say.

"His advice was brilliant: make it relentless. He had notes, which is something I was extremely nervous about, we worked very hard on the script, we were all very excited. It's one thing for three movie nerds to geek out over the opportunity of maneuvering within this property, another to basically go kiss the ring of the godfather and see how that goes/"

It's cool to see how nervous Danny McBride, Jeff Fradley and David Gordon Green were about working with John Carpenter on Halloween, but it's even cooler to know that he gave them notes on the script. When it was announced that Carpenter was going to be an executive producer and provide the score, the horror icon downplayed his role. He pretty much said that they were giving him money to stay out of the way, which clearly was not the case at all.

There has been some controversy surrounding the new Halloween movie and the choices that Danny McBride, Jeff Fradley, and David Gordon Green made while writing the script, but now that we've finally seen some footage, some of those fears are beginning to dissipate. It really seems that this project was a labor of love for everybody involved, including Carpenter, who was very excited to revisit the score and add new pieces of music. All of that excitement and passion comes through in the new Halloween trailer.

Halloween is currently undergoing some reshoots that are reportedly going to focus on the ending of the movie, which was not well received by test audiences a few months ago. The movie hits theaters on October 19th, and should be able to clean up at the box office as long as they're able to keep the hype train moving. You can read more of the interview with David Gordon Green on working with John Carpenter over at CinemaBlend.