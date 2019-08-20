Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are getting some help from the horror master, as John Carpenter has personally confirmed he will return to score the soundtrack for both movies. It had already been confirmed that Carpenter, who birthed the iconic franchise with his original slasher classic in 1978, would return as a producer for both of the sequels to 2018's hit revival of the series. Now, Carpenter has revealed he's on board to compose new music as well.

John Carpenter, in addition to directing the original Halloween, also provided the score, which remains one of the most iconic elements of the movie, right up there with Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. His music for 2018's Halloween helped make the sequel feel more authentic. While it was presumed Carpenter would return in that capacity for the recently announced installments, it's good to have the confirmation. Here's what Carpenter had to say in a recent interview.

"I loved it, It was a lot of fun. And I'll do the score, do a new score. That's always fun... I'm on board. Let's go."

Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies co-composed the score for 2018's Halloween. It's unclear at present if they will be returning as well. Though, Blumhouse Productions did do seemingly everything to keep the creative team intact, with director David Gordon Green, co-writer Danny McBride and series star Jamie Lee Curtis, as well as original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle, all coming back. So one would assume they're taking the if it ain't broke, don't fix it approach. To that point, Carpenter said it was very easy to get everyone to agree to the sequels.

"Everybody, after Halloween was a big hit, everybody said, 'Oh, let's do it again,' So it was easy."

Originally, David Gordon Green and Danny McBride pitched John Carpenter directly when they were planning to make Halloween. This time around, they didn't have to go through as many hoops. Carpenter, when asked if they had to pitch the sequels this time around, made it clear they've earned his trust.

"Oh, hell no. I'm aboard. I'm ready, I love the experience."

Halloween proved to be a tremendous hit, grossing $255 million worldwide and earning a great deal of critical praise. In part, it succeeded by ignoring every previous sequel, which allowed for the creative team to clean up the messy mythology. Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are expected to begin filming this fall, with both movies shooting back-to-back. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but it's been promised that the movies will conclude this version of the franchise. Halloween Kills is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 16, 2020, with Halloween Ends set to follow on October 15, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the sequels are made available. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.