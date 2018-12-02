John Carpenter has revealed that he's ready to score the sequel to David Gordon Green's Halloween. Carpenter signed on to the recent box office smash as an executive producer and reworked his classic score for the movie, which was enough to get some hardcore horror fans back in theaters for that reason alone. The score takes some previously used elements from the 1977 original and expands on them, using new technology and unorthodox recording elements. There are quite a few fans that would argue that the score is actually better than the new movie.

In a recent interview, John Carpenter was asked about returning to compose the score for a new Halloween. The composer/director reveals that he loves what David Gordon Green and Danny McBride pulled off and that he'd be happy to return. He says, "We'll be ready. We've all talked about it. We'll be ready." While Carpenter has talked about it, it's not clear whether or not Green and McBride will be on hand for the sequel, though they have announced that they already have ideas.

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride originally wanted to make two Halloween movies back-to-back, but they ditched that plan early on when the pressure of the situation became apparent. The duo decided that one movie was enough, especially when dealing with one of the most successful horror franchises in history, so they abandoned the original idea and focused on making one movie. With that being said, McBride and Green have admitted that they have ideas for a sequel already. We'll just have to see if Blumhouse wants to use the same crew to make another installment.

Elsewhere in the new interview, John Carpenter talked about another record release. He and his band are currently taking a much needed break after crafting the latest Halloween score and touring during the month of October and early November. After the break, Carpenter and his band are going to reconvene to finish Lost Themes III, which should be very cool news for Carpenter fans who have been waiting to hear about the next volume of his Lost Themes series. However, the band is not currently doing anything, so don't expect that release to hit the shelves any time soon.

John Carpenter's excitement for another Halloween sequel will more than likely get some hardcore horror fans back on board with the project after initially being skeptical of it. When all is said and done, Carpenter enjoyed the process of allowing someone else to do all of the heavy lifting, which let him put a major focus on the musical aspect. And the results were entirely worth it from listening to the score. It's going to be interesting to see where Carpenter and his band take the new score. You can check out the rest of the interview with John Carpenter over at Consequence of Sound.