After previously working together on four classic movies, John Carpenter says he'd really like to work with Kurt Russell again someday. Forty years ago this summer, Carpenter cast Russell in the beloved sci-fi action movie Escape from New York. In the years to come, Russell would appear in a sequel to that movie along with other Carpenter classics like The Thing and Big Trouble in Little China.

Speaking with NME about his career in a recent interview, Carpenter was asked if there was anyone in particular he'd like to work with on a future movie project. After naming Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams as two people he'd love to collaborate with, Carpenter reveals that he's very open to working with Kurt Russell again on something new if given the opportunity. As the filmmaker explains in the interview:

"There's a whole lot that I haven't worked with. Jennifer Lawrence, she's a brilliant actress. Amy Adams - brilliant actress. I would love to work with them, but chances of that are kind of slim. You just don't know what's going to happen. I'd also really like to work with Kurt Russell again. That would be fun. We had such a good time working together."

After starring as fan favorite action hero Snake Plissken in 1981's Escape from New York, Russell reprised the role in the 1996 sequel Escape from L.A.. After their first time working together, Carpenter was eager to do so again as Russell also played R.J. MacReady in the popular horror movie The Thing, which was released just one year after Escape from New York. The 1986 movie Big Trouble in Little China is another cult classic that remains one of John Carpenter's most beloved movies to this day.

Carpenter hasn't been in the director's chair for over a decade, releasing his last movie The Ward back in 2010. While that's certainly a long time, Carpenter is still far from retired, as he has since teased a return to directing if the right project comes along. Speaking with The Daily Beast last month, Carpenter said fans just might see another movie from him again soon enough, but not until it's safe for the 73-year-old to safely interact with a cast and crew on a movie set.

"You might [see me direct again]! I'm working on a couple of things. But I'm not doing anything for a while, until the world comes back and rights itself. It's insane now. It's nuts! I'm not going to go out there and get sick," Carpenter explained.

It might be a little while before Carpenter is ready to direct again, but he has continued to work on his music during the pandemic. His newest album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, was just released earlier this month. The album marks the fourth from the filmmaker and musician in just six years. He also contributed to the score of Halloween Kills, which will be released on Oct. 15, 2021. You can check out the full interview with Carptner at NME.