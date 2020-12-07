John Carpenter has released a brand new song titled The Dead Walk. The horror legend and director of Halloween has been heavily focused on music for the last handful of years. Now, Carpenter is getting ready to return with his first non-soundtrack album in nearly five years titled Lost Themes III: Alive After Death. This represents a preview of what's to come on the full-length release later this year.

The song was shared by John Carpenter on Twitter along with some artwork for the single. The art was done by Boneface. A lyric video was released on YouTube, which comes with animation by Liam Brazier. As is typically the case with Carpenter, the tune is synth-heavy. Sacred Bones Records, which is releasing the album, describes it as making "the zombie apocalypse feel like a rave." Carpenter collaborated with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies on the album. The trio has been working together for the last several years. Carpenter had this to say about their writing process.

"We begin with a theme, a bass line, a pad, something that sounds good and will lead us to the next layer. We then just keep adding on from there. We understand each other's strengths and weaknesses, how to communicate without words, and the process is easier now than it was in the beginning. We've matured."

This represents John Carpenter's full-length follow-up to 2016's Lost Themes II. Carpenter has managed to stay quite busy over the last four years following that release. The filmmaking legend went on his first-ever concert tour, performing material from both of his Lost Themes albums, in addition to music from his movie scores. He re-recorded many of those classic movie themes on a 2017 album titled Anthology. In 2018, Carpenter returned to the Halloween franchise to executive produce the sequel, which was directed by David Gordon Green. Carpenter also composed the music for the movie, which now ranks as the highest-grossing slasher in history.

The 72-year-old filmmaker is known for directing classics such as The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China, Escape from New York, The Fog and They Live Carpenter hasn't directed a feature since 2010's The Ward. Even in his earliest days as a director, Carpenter provided the soundtracks for many of his movies. He is also set to return once again for both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, the upcoming sequels to 2018's Halloween. Carpenter will once again provide the soundtrack to Micheal Myers' bloodshed, along with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

Lost Themes III: Alive After Death is set to arrive on February 5, 2021. The album is available for pre-order now digitally and through physical retailers. The standard black vinyl goes for $20, while the red vinyl is available for $21. A CD version is also available. Each vinyl copy will come with a 24x36 fold-out poster as well. Be sure to check out The Dead Walk for yourself. Those who wish to pre-order a copy can do so via Sacred Bones Records.