James Gunn has joined thousands of WWE fans everywhere in wishing John Cena the very best on his 44th birthday. While Cena is best known as one of the most popular pro wrestlers of the past 20 years, he has gotten more into acting in recent years with major roles in popular franchises. With Gunn at the helm, Cena will be appearing in The Suicide Squad this year before branching out to star in his own Peacemakerseries led by Gunn for HBO Max.

Currently, Peacemaker is in the midst of shooting with seven episodes already in the can. Looking to do Cena a solid for his birthday, here's what Gunn said about the WWE Superstar on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday to my friend & creative partner on the #Peacemaker journey, @JohnCena. In episode 8, which we are about to start filming, you have a scene in which you will be eating. Props just asked me what food &, for your birthday, I told them empanadas. Happy Birthday, pal."

James Gunn is just one of many people online wishing Cena a happy 44th birthday. Of course, there are wrestling fans everywhere sending him birthday wishes, with many of those fans growing up with Cena as a personal hero. One tweet reads: "Just a reminder that John Cena has fulfilled over 600 wishes for the Make-A-Wish foundation. He deserves all the birthday wishes, an absolute top tier human."

Just a reminder that John Cena has fulfilled over 600 wishes for the Make-A-Wish foundation.



"Happy 44th Birthday to the one and only John Cena," tweets another fan. "I have stuck by this man since I was a kid, and I always will. He was my childhood and he made it special. I love you man."

Happy 44th Birthday to the one and only John Cena.



I have stuck by this man since I was a kid, and I always will. He was my childhood and he made it special.



Another tweet states: "Happy birthday to one of my favorite people ever, @JohnCena !! Thank you for giving me some of the best memories of my life and all you've done for countless others over the years!"

JohnCenaCrews on Twitter writes: "Want to wish a happy 44th birthday to the reason why this page exists, @JohnCena ! You've inspired me and so many people all over the world to never give up, don't compromise your values, and to do what you love. Have an awesome day John!"

And another fan tweeted, "Massive Happy Birthday to my reason for getting interested in wrestling @JohnCena. You were 'the nice dude who seemed genuinely decent & not stuck up' & I was hooked ever since. Hope you have an amazing day & wish you all the best! You're such an inspiration to so many people."

Massive Happy Birthday to my reason for getting interested in wrestling @JohnCena. You were "the nice dude who seemed genuinely decent ¬ stuck up" & I was hooked ever since😅.

Fans will be able to see Cena debut as Peacemaker when The Suicide Squad is released in theaters and on HBO Max on Aug. 6, 2021. His solo series as the character is expected to arrive on HBO Max in early 2022. There's much more to see of him before then as well, as Cena will first appear as the brother of Vin Diesel's character in the anticipated Fast & Furious sequel F9, which is set to be released on June 25, 2021. On the small screen, Cena is also the host of the Wipeout reboot on TBS. If you want to send birthday wishes to Cena, you can find him on Twitter.

"John Cena has granted more than 650 wishes to sick children over the years, by far the most by any celebrity."



Happy birthday to one of the greatest #WWE superstar of all time, a legend and a true inspiration for a lot of people, including myself

