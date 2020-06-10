WWE legend and Fast and Furious 9 star John Cena is proving himself to be a champion outside of the ring after donating $1 million to Black Lives Matter. The donation follows an initiative from the K-Pop band BTS to have their own million dollar donation to the civil rights movement matched by their fans, known as the BTS Army. "Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match BTS' tremendous donation," Cena posted in a tweet on Monday, revealing that the 16-time world champion has turned their donation of $2 million into $3 million.

Along with the hefty donation, Cena also took to Twitter to speak about what it will take to make the world a better place moving forward. "Change is never easy because it takes us admitting that our efforts and methods may be flawed to a point of severe distortion," Cena says in the tweet. "Be brave and open minded in these moments. Welcome ideas and limit excuses. Change is uncomfortable but can yield much more joy for all in the long run."

Cena is very well known for his charitable work outside of the ring in addition to his impressive accomplishments in the world of professional wrestling. The grappler often takes part in anti-bullying and breast cancer awareness campaigns. He has also been visiting sick and terminally ill children and fans for many years, setting the record for providing the most Make-A-Wish donations of any celebrity with over 600 visits. In May, Cena was at it again as the WWE Superstar visited a young boy fighting cancer days before his 8th birthday, arriving wearing gloves and a face mask with many toys and signed memorabilia in tow.

Just recently, Cena is also rumored to have made another substantial monetary donation to the family of late wrestler Shad Gaspard. Last month, Gaspard had been swimming with his family in Venice Beach when a riptide had pulled him along with a handful of others far out into deep water. After the former WWE wrestler directed rescuers to save his 10-year-old son, Gaspard disappeared into the ocean until his body washed ashore days later. On a GoFundMe page set up to support Gaspard's family, a $40,000 donation was made with the donor identified as, "CTC RIP." Reportedly, Cena made the donation, as CTC is an abbreviation for Cryme Tyme Cenation - the team name Cena, Gaspard, and fellow wrestler JTG has given themselves in 2008.

The Black Lives Matter movement was founded in 2013 in the aftermath of Trayvon Martin's death. Their efforts to bring about change have persisted as other Black victims have been needlessly killed in high-profile cases in the years since, oftentimes at the hands of police officers. The movement has been at the forefront of international protests after last month's killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, which saw footage of the horrifying encounter going viral when it was posted online. For many, the wait for serious change cannot take another minute, and charitable donations like the ones from Cena, BTS, and the BTS Army will greatly benefit their cause. This news comes to us from John Cena on Twitter.