John Cena has responded to Dave Bautista's apparent refusal to work with him and other WWE legends on a potential movie. Bautista, who impressed fans and critics earlier this year with his starring role in Army of the Dead, was recently asked by a fan on Twitter if he'd be up for co-starring in a new movie with Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Making it clear he's not interested, Dave Bautista snapped back, "Nah I'm good!!"

I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DreamChaserhttps://t.co/JFHAaw053Fpic.twitter.com/djKZBylIuT — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 26, 2021

"I figured a visual reference might help," Bautista later said, tweeting several photos of his various roles in an effort to show off his range. "I'd just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal." Since those comments, it has been confirmed that Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa are making a buddy movie together.

Now, John Cena is speaking out about Bautista's comments in a new video Q&A with Esquire. For his part, Cena admits that he's "sad" that Bautista isn't willing to work with him on a movie. The wrestler goes on to explain that he totally understands Bautista's decision after looking at the situation from his point of view. As Cena says:

"I'm super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor. He's done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective. Dave has worked so hard on his craft. And he is so dedicated to his characters, and really wants to put forth a body of work that gives him his own identity. I 100 percent understand that."

Additionally, Cena clarifies that there are no personal issues between the two WWE superstars. It doesn't seem to be that they've had problems in the past or that they don't get along now. Like Cena goes on to explain, this is about Bautista shining on his own without that pro wrestling background looming over him.

"Dave is one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet and one of the most generous guys you'll ever meet. I don't have any beef with Dave, and I really, genuinely think that Dave doesn't have any beef with me. He really just wants to be identified and recognized for his work. And I cannot fault him for that. I applaud him for it. To be brave enough to say something like that kind of allows him to go forth on his own, and I appreciate that."

While we shouldn't bet on seeing Cena and Bautista co-starring in a movie anytime soon, the potential teamup on the big screen nearly happened. Originally, Bautista was going to appear in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in an undisclosed role, though he later pulled out to star in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. Cena was later cast in the movie as Peacemaker, so unless Bautista would've backed out at that point, we could be seeing both together in theaters right now.

Cena can now be seen in the new movie Vacation Friends on Hulu. He will also reprise his role from The Suicide Squad in Peacemaker, James Gunn's spinoff series in the works at HBO Max. The show will drop in January 2022. As for Bautista, he'll be soon back to work with Gunn as well for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to soon start shooting. If only Gunn could've gotten both in the same movie, as that's apparently something that may never happen. This news comes to us from Esquire on YouTube.