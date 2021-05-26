Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has seen his stock steadily rise in Hollywood. From starring in low-budget action movies to displaying his unexpectedly refined comedy chops in Trainwreck, Cena is now starting to move into the big leagues. After a major role as Peacemaker in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, Cena will be headlining his own spinoff show in the DCEU on HBO Max, apart from starring as the main villain in F9. So does all this work mean Cena is done with the WWE? In an interview with DenOfGeek, Cena expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to a WWE event at a future date, even if his calendar will be full for some time now.

"I really, really want to get back to WWE. I really want audiences to get back to WWE. Heck I'm with everybody I think around the world saying I just want the world to get back to normal, but these are interesting times and I have a lot of interesting opportunities at my feet."

The fact that John Cena is taking a break from WWE to focus on his acting career might evoke mixed feelings from wrestling fans. On the one hand, if there has been any breakout wrestler in the past decade who has managed to woo crowds from across the board, and reach the status of a WWE superstar, that man has to be Cena.

On the other hand, the fact that Cena enjoys such overwhelming popularity is precisely why a section of wrestling fans have begun to turn on him, criticizing WWE's habit of making Cena the center of attention at every event instead of focusing on different wrestlers. Some fans also turned on him earlier this week when the wrestler apologized to China for remarks made about Taiwan during an F9 interview. According to Cena, the idea that he has single-handedly carried the WWE on his back these last few years is false and takes away credit from other wrestlers.

"No, no, that's not true. That's not true. If you think so, watch any wrestling match or WWE performance with one individual. So I don't believe in that term. It's an absolute team effort. And I hate when people say that because it takes the credit away from a lot of talented individuals. But I think one thing is for certain that if WWE ever asked me to do anything, be it a phone interview or go to a smaller city to promote or go to a larger stage or fly across the world or et cetera, et cetera. For 15 years my life was a blur that had not much else in it except light blue canvas and ropes. And I love it for that. And I think now the audience is very understanding that I developed a similar sort of passion towards this. And you can't be both places at once because one place will suffer or if not, both places will suffer."

It seems Cena intends to follow the path of Dwayne Johnson, who continued to making wrestling appearance after becoming a leading Hollywood star, instead of Dave Bautista, who has insisted that he does not intend to return to the world of wrestling now that his acting career is taking off. Hopefully, the next WrestleMania event will see active participation from Cena for the sake of his legions of fans. This news originated at Den of Geek.