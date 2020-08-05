John Cleese may be less well-known in the US than his native UK, but the actor's contributions to the world of comedy are acknowledged the world over. Unfortunately, not everything the Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star does is loved by critics. A recent show performed as a pay-to-view live stream from Cadogan Hall, titled Why There Is No Hope by the actor and comedian resulted in a one-star review by one particular critic. In response, Cleese had some scathing words to impart on Twitter to the entire profession of film and tv criticism.

"There's a hilariously vile review of my little streamed talk last night in the Telegraph Its critic really hated it! I wonder if he was influenced in any way by my quoting Oscar Wilde " Critics are like eunuchs. They watch it ever night, but they can't do it themselves. I agree with Oscar If critics could write or direct or act, presumably they would be doing that, and earning more than the pittance that critics are paid So it's odd that, given their inabilities, they are then put in judgment over people who CAN write, direct and act."

Harsh words, and ones that make Cleese look like somewhat of a sore loser, unable to stomach constructive criticism. To add some perspective to the comedian's sentiments, here are some extracts from the review by Dominic Cavendish for The Telegraph that provoked Cleese's ire.

[His performance] seemed calculated to demonstrate, over a tedious hour, that Cleese has become the very thing, humourless and earnest, that he once made a universal laughing stock...aside from a few welcome quips at his own expense (he likened Cadogan Hall's surreally vacant auditorium to "the Annual General Meeting of the Apathy Society") - the national treasure decided to bore for Britain...Cleese's comedy legacy is assured, but I'd rather submit to the Spanish Inquisition than watch his wretched disquisition again."

The reviewer does appear to be going overboard in certain parts while expressing his distaste for Cleese's performance. The comedian's response on Twitter is unlikely to smooth matters over. Especially since, after his followers pointed out that it was unfair to paint all critics as equally untalented and unworthy of passing judgment on film or television, Cleese had this to say.

"Yes, a 'good' critic can write, but they write criticism, And very few people would consider that creative So their judgment of criticism might be good, but their understanding of creative writing would be much less good than that of 'good' creative writers. Thus, when the critic Quentin Letts tried his hand at creative writing, the Times critic described his effort as 'dreadful' My director friends tell me they have a bottom drawer of plays by critics that are 'dreadful' too..."

Cleese then went on to suggest that film and tv criticism should be left to those who have some actual experience in writing, direction, or acting. It remains to be seen whether the industry's coalition of critics will take the actor's suggestions into consideration going forward. Or at least, ask other critics not to favorably compare getting tortured by the Spanish Inquisition to watching Cleese in action. This news originated at Telegraph.co.uk.

