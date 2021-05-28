Singer John Davis, known for being one of the voices behind music group Milli Vanilli, has died from Covid-19. He was 66 years old. The news was broken by Davis' daughter, Jasmin Davis, who posted the news on Facebook. She said, "Unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus. He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly."

Soon after, she shared the links to a Go Fund Me page set up to raise money for her father's funeral. The goal of the page was to raise a total of 13,500 euros, an amount that was surpassed within three days, with the total at time of writing standing at just over 17,000 euros. On the page, Jasmin wrote, "Through corona a funeral is even more expensive and for us not alone manageable. But we would like to help him to have one last performance, with people he loved and got loved from. The grand finale! We would appreciate it very much if you could kindly help us with a donation. We thank you so much in advance."

The story of the German-French group Milli Vanilli is one of those strange moments that go down in music history. The duo of Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus were put together by Frank Farian in 1988, and went on to have their debut album, Girl You Know It's True, go 6 x platinum in US. The success of the album led to them winning a Best New Artist Grammy, and it seemed like the pair were well on the way to a soaring career. However, there was one little detail that was being kept secret from the public; the pair hadn't sang the songs. While you can say that is true of many musical artists when it comes to live performances and such, this was different; they hadn't actually sung a single note on the album, the singles or in "live" performances.

The deception started unraveling when the Milli Vanilli pair were found to be lip syncing during a live MTV performance in 1989, an incident that Pilatus was recorded as saying he knew meant "the beginning of the end" for the group. In December of that year, after the American version of the album attributed all vocals to the Morvan and Pilatus, singer Charles Shaw came forward to reveal that he was one of three singers who performed vocals on the album, and that the group were fakes. By 1990, with rumors that Frank Farian had tried to pay Charles Shaw $150,000 to retract his statement circulating, and public demand for answers growing, Farian released a statement admitting that the pair had not performed on any of their songs and he had fired them.

In 1991, Davis and Brad Howell, the other voice behind the original group, appeared on the cover of the Europe released album The Moment of Truth recorded under the name of The Real Milli Vanilli. Davis was reunited with Morvan, who had a solo career following the group's split, in 2015 when the pair collaborated on music together. May John Davis rest in peace.