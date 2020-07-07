John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch will return, but the hijinks are moving from Netflix to Comedy Central. The comedian has announced that he is coming back for two new specials, similar to the one that debuted on Netflix last December. Mulaney will host and executive produce the new installments.

Per the announcement, John Mulaney has signed a deal to produce two new Sack Lunch Bunch specials for Comedy Central. This is both a win for the cable network and something of a blow for Netflix, as the first special was received quite well. While the streaming service rarely shares ratings information, it did well enough to get Comedy Central interested in a follow-up. Mulaney had this to say in a statement.

"I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the 'Sack Lunch Bunch. I wasn't a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again. We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times."

Sack Lunch Bunch is a variety show hosted by John Mulaney that involves a group of children ages 8 to 13, as well as a number of celebrity guests. The first special included appearances from Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Richard Kind and Jake Gyllenhaal. They performed musical numbers and sketches. The Netflix special was directed by Rhys Thomas and currently holds a 96 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS entertainment and youth brands, had this to say about it.

"We couldn't be more excited about John's return to Comedy Central and hope this is just the beginning of a long-standing partnership."

John Mulaney co-wrote the first special with Marika Sawyer, with composer Eli Bolin providing the music. It is unclear if any of the original team will return for either of these new specials for Comedy Central. At this time, no other stars have been confirmed to appear. It also hasn't been revealed when they will enter production. Though that could be tricky as studios are still largely trying to figure out how to get movies and TV shows up and running again safely following the shutdown. While some productions have resumed, it has been a relatively slow process.

This is yet another benchmark in an increasingly impressive career for John Mulaney, who started as a stand-up comedian and writer, working on shows like Saturday Night Live. Mulaney has since gone on to release multiple hit stand-up specials, in addition to producing his own sitcom. Some of his recent credits include Big Mouth, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Documentary Now and Crashing. Mulaney is also set to star in a new version of Cinderella directed by Kay Cannon, with popstar Camilla Cabello in the title role. This news was previously reported by Variety.