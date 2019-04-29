Legendary filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer John Singleton has passed away today in the hospital at the age of 51. On April 17, Singleton was hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering from a stroke. After spending nearly two weeks in a coma, the Boyz n the Hood director never recovered, and his family made the painful decision to remove him from life support. Singleton then peacefully passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, surrounded by family and close friends. "We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John's fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time," Singleton's family said in a statement.

Before the stroke, Singleton had reportedly begun to feel weakness in his legs following his return home to the United States from a trip to Costa Rica. It was reported that he suffered from a stroke on April 17, bringing in an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues. Days later, it was revealed Singleton was comatose following the stroke. Despite the well wishes from fans and optimism from the filmmaker's family, it was announced earlier today Singleton was going to be removed from life support. Following erroneous reports from this morning Singleton had already passed away, his death has now been officially confirmed.

Singleton released his directorial debut movie Boyz N the Hood in 1991, which became an instant classic. Starring Cuba Gooding Jr, Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne, Morris Chestnut, and Angela Bassett, the movie focuses on the drug and gang culture of early '90s Los Angeles and the devastating ways it affects the city's youth. The movie was a big success, grossing nearly $60 million against a budget of $6.5 million. It also earned Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, which made Singleton the youngest person to ever be nominated for Best Director, and the first African-American to achieve the honor. Boyz in the Hood has since been deemed by the Library of Congress to be preserved in the National Film Registry.

In the years since, Singleton found lots of success in directing other movies. Some of his other notable titles include Rosewood, Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Four Brothers, and Abduction. More recently, Singleton had been working in television as well, co-creating the FX crime drama series Snowfall. Highlighting the crack epidemic plaguing Los Angeles, the show have proven to be a hit for the network, and was renewed for a third season last fall. Additionally, Singleton has also directed episodes of the hit shows Empire and American Crime Story.

Singleton is survived by mother Sheila Ward, father Danny Singleton and children Justice, Massai, Hadar, Cleopatra, Selenesol, Isis, and Seven. He will certainly be badly missed by those who knew him, and we offer condolences Singleton's family and friends. His legacy will never be forgotten, and may he rest in peace. This information comes to us from Deadline.