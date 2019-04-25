Acclaimed filmmaker John Singleton is currently in a coma after reportedly suffering a massive stroke. The Boyz in the Hood director's family confirmed he had suffered a stroke last week after a flight back to Los Angeles from Costa Rica. Singleton felt pain in his legs and decided to check himself into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A where he suffered the stroke. While it was widely known he had suffered the stroke, it was not apparent how serious it was until now. The family members had previously described the stroke as "mild."

According to legal documents filed this week, John Singleton's mother, Shelia Ward, is asking a judge to take over his affairs because he is "unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter." Last week, Ward said that Singleton "was prepared to sign a lucrative settlement agreement," and she wants to make sure everything is handled properly while Singleton can't speak for himself. The 51-year old director did not have anything set up in case of an event like this happening.

Luke Perry, popular actor from Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, passed away in early March after suffering a massive stroke and then a second one while at the hospital. His family made the tough decision to pull him from life support and passed away from complications due to the strokes. Perry was 52-years old, just one year older than John Singleton. As for further information about the type of stroke Singleton suffered, that information is not clear at the moment. His representative has not released a new statement in regard to the coma and the severity of the initial stroke or how he is doing at the moment.

Several of John Singleton's friends and collaborators have wished the director well on social media. Rapper Snoop Dogg asked people to pray for the director, while fellow director Guillermo del Toro wished him well and a speedy recovery, calling him a "generous spirit." Neil deGrasse Tyson also wished Singleton a speedy recovery along with actress Nia Long, who worked with the director on 1991's Boyz in the Hood. The movie was written and directed by Singleton and is his directorial debut. In addition to Long, the movie starred Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, Laurence Fishburne, Regina King, and Angela Bassett.

After his work on Boyz N the Hood, John Singleton was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director, becoming the first African American and youngest (aged 24 at the time) person to have ever been nominated for the award. He later went on to direct Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Baby Boy, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and most recently he developed the TV series drama Snowfall. Hopefully some good news comes from the director's family in the near future. This news was first reported by TMZ.

Get well, John Singleton! Such a generous spirit- pic.twitter.com/fgm7gTjLSG — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 20, 2019

Wishing Director John Singleton (age 51) a speedy recovery from his stroke.



An occasion, perhaps, for the rest of us to be amazed that human physiology works at all. pic.twitter.com/x4H1iFjvZG — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 20, 2019

I recently met John Singleton, who has been an inspiration from afar for decades. Sending prayers and healing vibes for a swift recovery. Keep him in your thoughts. https://t.co/whpNeW0IvM — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) April 20, 2019

Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/neYNnRFmX4 — Nia Long (@NiaLong) April 20, 2019