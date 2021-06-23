John Travolta posted a rare selfie with his children in honor of his first Father's Day without Kelly Preston, his late wife of 28 years. In the photo, which was posted to Instagram, the 67-year-old actor smiles for the camera alongside his 21-year-old daughter, Ella, and 10-year-old son, Benjamin. Though the actor does occasionally make posts on his Instagram account, he seems to rarely ever post selfies, but Father's Day was a particularly special occasion for him this year. You can see the photo below.

"Happy Father's Day everyone! It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children - thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers," John Travolta wrote in the caption.

Travolta stands with his two children in another photo posted to Ella's Instagram. In the caption, the actor's daughter wrote: "Daddy, You make parenting look so easy, though it not always is. You make everyday better than the one before it. You bring joy to us when we are down. You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around. I hope to be even half as good of a parent as you someday."

"Happy Father's Day to this incredible man and to all of the amazing Dads out there," she added.

Travolta and Kelly Preston, who passed away last July, had been married since 1991. Last month, Travolta remembered his late wife with another pair of photos posted to Instagram for Mother's Day. In the first image, Travolta and Kelly are seen holding Benjamin, who was a newborn at the time, as sister Ella looks on. Another photo shows Kelly holding the couple's first son, Jett Travolta, who died in 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure.

"Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day," John Travolta wrote.

"Mama, thank you for all you have done for us and for this world," added Ella in a tribute post of her own. "I miss you and love you very much, but your smile, warmth and love is ever lasting. Wishing all of the moms a happy Mother's Day."

Known for a wide variety of roles in movies like Grease, Pulp Fiction, and Face/Off, Travolta has long been one of Hollywood's most familiar faces. In recent years, Travolta has taken on roles like John Gotti in Gotti and attorney Robert Shapiro in the limited series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. In 2019, he starred as an obsessive fan in the Fred Durst directed thriller The Fanatic opposite Devon Sawa.

As for what's next for the actor, Travolta will star alongside Bruce Willis in the upcoming action thriller Paradise City from director Chuck Russell. Filming is set to conclude this summer and a release date hasn't yet been set. It's unclear at this time Travolta will be involved in the upcoming Face/Off sequel that's in development with Adam Wingard.