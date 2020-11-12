Pulp Fiction stars John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson recently reunited to film a new holiday ad for Capital One. In the hit 1994 movie from writer and director Quentin Tarantino, Travolta and Jackson respectively played the murderous gangsters Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield. Their scenes together made for some of the most entertaining moments from the movie, and in the new commercial, the two actors prove that they still work just as well together nearly three decades later.

In the ad, John Travolta takes on the role of Santa Claus, complete with the white hair and beard. On his laptop, Santa had placed an order for hundreds of millions of gifts for his elves. Before he can check out, Jackson --- as himself --- pops up on the screen to offer the annual gift man some financial advice. Jackson tells Santa that Capital One Shopping will help him save some money by automatically applying any available virtual coupons, hoping that the information will get him some nice gifts this year.

"So, does that get me off your naughty list?" Jackson asks Santa.

"Are you off the naughty words?" Santa replies.

"Yes," Jackson says, shaking his head no at the same time.

"Ho, ho, ho! I don't think so," fires back Santa.

In addition to featuring two of the stars from Pulp Fiction, eagle-eyed viewers can also spot various Easter eggs that appear to reference the movie. While white, Santa's long, slicked-back hair is reminiscent of Vincent Vega's hairstyle. In Santa's virtual shopping cart is a bolo tie, something that Vincent wore during his date with Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) in Pulp Fiction. The jolly old gift-giver is also sipping a milkshake through a straw, which could be a reference to the movie's famous five-dollar milkshake scene.

Samuel L. Jackson also seems to be referencing his Pulp Fiction character with the T-shirt that he's wearing. On the shirt is an image of a cheeseburger along with the phrase, "Happy Holidays 'With Cheese.'" In Pulp Fiction, Jules memorably spoke with Vincent about a recent trip the latter had taken to France, upon which he had discovered that the people there refer to the McDonald's quarter pounder with cheese as the "royale with cheese."

Tarantino remains one of Hollywood's most popular filmmakers since the movie made him an icon in 1994, and Pulp Fiction remains one of his most beloved movies. Featuring an ensemble cast that also included names like Bruce Willis, Harvey Keitel, Christopher Walken, Ving Rhames, Amanda Plummer, and Tim Roth, the story delves into the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles. Frequently included in many fan and critics' lists of the greatest movies ever made, the movie has since been selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

For fans of the classic movie, it's certainly fun to see Travolta and Jackson back on the screen together, even if nobody was getting shot this time. The new video ad featuring Travolta and Jackson comes to us from Capital One on YouTube.