John Wick is gearing up for more action very soon. According to a new report, John Wick 3 is set to begin filming this April. It's unclear at the present time where filming will initially commence, but the movie is expected to film in various locations during production, including New York City, Montreal and possibly Russia and Spain. The movie is in pre-production right now, with director Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first John Wick and went solo for John Wick: Chapter 2, returning to helm the final installment of the trilogy. Though it was initially believed to be shooting on March 1, that got pushed out, now the production table is being pulled back in.

As it stands, the plot for John Wick: Chapter 3 is being kept under wraps and it's not difficult to imagine that the creative team will want to keep it that way for as long as possible. Given how John Wick: Chapter 2 left things off, virtually anything relating to the plot of the next installment could be venturing into spoiler territory. In any case, fans of what is easily one of the greatest modern action franchises should be happy to hear that the next movie is moving right along. Hopefully, we'll get some slightly more official and concrete details from Lionsgate around the time filming kicks off on April 26.

In addition to Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the legendary, titular assassin, John Wick 3 is also bringing back a few additional familiar faces. Common, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick are all expected to return. Common and Ruby Rose coming back does raise some questions, given what happened to them in John Wick: Chapter 2, but there could be some pretty intriguing rematches on the way. Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine) joins the cast as the movie's primary villain. Again, details are relatively scarce, but it's said that he may be playing a Yakuza member of The High Table.

Even though John Wick: Chapter 3 will end Keanu Reeves' journey with the franchise, that doesn't mean Lionsgate is done with this universe. Not by a long shot. We reported last July that Lionsgate is developing a female-driven movie titled Ballerina that will expand the John Wick universe. It was also recently reported that Starz has partnered with Lionsgate for a TV series set in the same universe titled The Continental, which will take a deeper look at the mysterious assassin's hotel featured in the movies. Chad Stahelski is set to direct the first episode of the series.

John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 have made a combined $260.3 million at the global box office. However, many people caught on to the first movie after it had already been in theaters and, it stands to reason that it would have done much more business had people known how good the movie was going to be. This time around, Lionsgate is moving the franchise to the summer movie season, as John Wick: Chapter 3 is currently set for release on May 17, 2019. The news of John Wick: Chapter 3's production start date was first reported by Omega Underground.