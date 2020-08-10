Halle Berry has played plenty of badasses in her acting career, including two superheroes, namely Storm and Catwoman. So it should come as no surprise that the actress chose to do most of her stunts in her latest role in John Wick 3: Parabellum. But as stunt performer Heidi Moneymaker, who trained Berry for the film revealed, there were two particular stunts which were deemed too dangerous for the actress to do herself.

"Most of my actors have been fairly game to do stuff, but my number one would be Halle Berry, because I trained her for John Wick 3 and we trained together for six months. She went through more than I can even mention here, but was just, no matter what, was 100% in the role, in the character. We were in Morocco during her fight scenes. Her stunt double rehearsed everything, but there were only two parts of that that Halle didn't do. One was a slide under the table because she could potentially cut her face and we didn't want her to do that, and the other was a dog jumping off her back."

"It was just because one of the dogs that was supposed to jump off her back, he wasn't able to make the jump that day and we had to put the very aggressive dog in and it was just a matter of, "Oh, if for some reason that dog got freaked out and bit her, we didn't want that to happen." But she did everything. She's incredible."

In Parabellum, Berry played the role of Sofia, a butt-kicking woman from John Wick's past who owes him a favor. Sofia aids Wick in his quest to undo the bounty on his head that had made John the target of every professional assassin in the world. As is expected from a John Wick movie, Berry engaged in a number of high-octane action scenes onscreen as Sofia, and she had previously revealed that being able to do such scenes was why she had signed on for the project without even waiting to read the script.

"Because I was such a fan of 'John Wick' 1 and 2. I knew what it would require of me and the chance to kick ageism in the face. People at a certain age believe they are done and cannot do certain stuff. I knew that this would give me a very great platform to show something different which is very important."

The sequel to Parabellum, John Wick: Chapter 4 will once again be helmed by Chad Stahelski, with Keanu Reeves returning to the lead role. The film arrives in theaters on May 27, 2022. It has also been confirmed that the fifth movie in the franchise will be shot back-to-back with the fourth one early next year when Keanu Reeve's schedule frees up some space for the actor to once again assume the role of the most dreaded assassin in the world. This news was first reported by Looper.